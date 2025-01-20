Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-99.09
132.17
-51.85
Op profit growth
-57.29
94.67
92.89
EBIT growth
-60.95
84.73
89.99
Net profit growth
-60.8
88.9
-19.78
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-7,225.03
-153.26
-182.79
-45.62
EBIT margin
-6,179.13
-143.36
-180.17
-45.66
Net profit margin
-5,987.11
-138.39
-170.09
-102.09
RoCE
-4.23
-8.79
-5.44
RoNW
-1.69
-4.28
-2.72
RoA
-1.02
-2.12
-1.28
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-0.52
-1.34
-0.89
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-0.53
-1.34
-0.9
-1.28
Book value per share
7.52
7.95
9.66
7.67
Valuation ratios
P/E
-83.94
-51.74
0
P/CEPS
-81.95
-51.03
-10.68
P/B
5.79
4.76
1.79
EV/EBIDTA
-84.83
-55.14
-36.08
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-3.1
-3.46
-5.59
123.59
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
60,775.18
643.65
1,816.93
Inventory days
3,657.76
29.31
29.59
Creditor days
-113.31
-18.11
-10.46
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0
0
0
0
Net debt / equity
0.2
0.72
0.56
0.82
Net debt / op. profit
-2.49
-3.89
-5.73
-11.07
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-14.85
-15.7
-10.39
-97.04
Employee costs
-2,695.95
-97.74
-145.42
-26.63
Other costs
-4,614.22
-139.81
-126.97
-21.95
