Samsrita Labs Ltd Key Ratios

20.91
(-5.00%)
Jan 20, 2025|12:25:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-99.09

132.17

-51.85

Op profit growth

-57.29

94.67

92.89

EBIT growth

-60.95

84.73

89.99

Net profit growth

-60.8

88.9

-19.78

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-7,225.03

-153.26

-182.79

-45.62

EBIT margin

-6,179.13

-143.36

-180.17

-45.66

Net profit margin

-5,987.11

-138.39

-170.09

-102.09

RoCE

-4.23

-8.79

-5.44

RoNW

-1.69

-4.28

-2.72

RoA

-1.02

-2.12

-1.28

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-0.52

-1.34

-0.89

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-0.53

-1.34

-0.9

-1.28

Book value per share

7.52

7.95

9.66

7.67

Valuation ratios

P/E

-83.94

-51.74

0

P/CEPS

-81.95

-51.03

-10.68

P/B

5.79

4.76

1.79

EV/EBIDTA

-84.83

-55.14

-36.08

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-3.1

-3.46

-5.59

123.59

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

60,775.18

643.65

1,816.93

Inventory days

3,657.76

29.31

29.59

Creditor days

-113.31

-18.11

-10.46

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0

0

0

0

Net debt / equity

0.2

0.72

0.56

0.82

Net debt / op. profit

-2.49

-3.89

-5.73

-11.07

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-14.85

-15.7

-10.39

-97.04

Employee costs

-2,695.95

-97.74

-145.42

-26.63

Other costs

-4,614.22

-139.81

-126.97

-21.95

