Samsrita Labs Ltd Summary

Samsrita Labs Limited (Formerly known Dr Habeebullah Life Sciences Limited) was incorporated on January 25, 1996. The Company name was changed from Dr Habeebullah Life Sciences Limited to Samsrita Labs Limited on October 13, 2022. The Company, initially focused on three different verticals called, Stem cell related Hospitals, Molecular Diagnostics and R&D in New Drug Discovery but due to other reasons, aimed to shifting into Bio-pharma activities like Trading, Exports & Imports, manufacturing of Bulk drugs, APIs, Specialty drugs, R&D etc through joint ventures or associations or mergers or by its own. The Company is engaged into the business of research & experimental development on natural sciences and engineering, including bio pharma and hospital services also.In 2017, the Company changed its Main Objects clauses by venturing into the business of Bio-Pharma and also entered the following areas like New Drug Discovery including New Molecular Entity (NME - Pro Drug); Clinical Research Organization (CRO) related activities; Stem Cell - Lab, Research and Therapy; Research and Development in Bio-technology; Consultancy Division and Pharmacy; Academic Services like Courses / Lectures / Seminars on Biotechnology, Pharma, Stem Cell Research and therapy, Clinical Research and animal studies etc.; Nutraceuticals product development; Trading, exporting and importing of medicinal drugs, chemicals, re-agents etc.In 2016-17, the Company entered into a Collaborative Agreement with Krisani Bio Sciences Private Limited for further development of NASH (Fatty Liver) Molecule and Wilson Disease Molecule on revenue sharing basis and also entered into a Collaborative Agreement with Centre For liver Research And Diagnostics (CLRD) to use their land , building, equipment and other facilities to run their business of Hospital, Diagnostics, Pharmacy, Stem cell and other bio-technology laboratories on revenue sharing basis. A diversified healthcare company with innovation is at the forefront of research and development in stem cells & regenerative medicine, new drug discovery, RNAi therapeutics, biomarker discovery. The Company was named after late Dr.CM Habeebullah, whose dedication and passion form the backbone of the Companys core values to provide affordable, world class cutting edge healthcare facilities to all. The Company has been established as an advanced center for research and excellence in areas of Stem Cell R&D and Therapy, New Drug discovery, Molecular Diagnostics, Stem cell based multi Specialty Hospital and CRO.Krisani Bio Sciences Private Limited ceased to be the subsidiary of the Company with effect from 12.11.2021 and was made an Associate Company because of allotment of 64,00,000 equity shares at Rs. 10/- each by Krisani Bio Sciences Private Limited, erstwhile Subsidiary of the Company on a preferential basis and as a result the shareholding of the Company in Krisani Bio Sciences Private Limited came down from 51.33% to 32.91% in 2022.