Samsrita Labs Ltd Board Meeting

22.08
(0.00%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Samsrita Labs CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting6 Jan 20252 Jan 2025
Samsrita Labs Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited financial results of the company for the quarter ended on 31.12.2024 Outcome of Board Meeting for approval of un-audited financials of the company for the quarter ended on 31-12-2024 Approval of un-audited financial results of the company for the quarter ended on 31-12-2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/01/2025)
Board Meeting11 Nov 20242 Nov 2024
Samsrita Labs Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Results for the Quarter and Half year ended 30.09.2024 Outcome of Board meeting held on 11-11-2024 for approval of un-audited financial results for the quarter ended on 30-09-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
Samsrita Labs Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 and any other business with the permission of the Chair. Unaudited Financial Results For Quarter Ended 30th June,2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)
Board Meeting28 May 202411 May 2024
Samsrita Labs Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS The Board Meeting to be held on 25/05/2024 has been revised to 28/05/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 25/05/2024 has been revised to 28/05/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/05/2024) Audited Results for the Quarter ended 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)
Board Meeting31 Jan 202423 Jan 2024
Samsrita Labs Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 31.12.2023. Results for the quarter ended 31.12.2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.01.2024)

