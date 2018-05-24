TO THE MEMBERS OF SAMTEX FASHIONS LIMITED

Report on Audit of the Financial Statements Qualified Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of SAMTEX FASHIONS LIMITED, which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view (subject to the matters of Basis of Qualified Opinion and emphasis mentioned below) in conformity with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024, and its profit/loss, total comprehensive income/ loss, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Qualified Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

i. Originally the plant of the company was setup at NSEZ, Noida which was later on shifted outside

NSEZ during the FY 2017-18 and in March 2019 the company further changed its business premises from time to time and since then no manufacturing activity has been carried on. The Company is required to determine impairment in respect of fixed assets, However the Company has not done impairment testing. In the absence of any working for impairment of the fixed assets as per Ind AS 36, the impact of impairment, if any on the financial statements is not ascertainable. The depreciation has been recognised based on of useful life and residual value estimated by the management, however in absence of necessary evidence of same we are unable to comment on the possible impact arising out of the said matter.

ii. Balance of debtors are outstanding from long period and are subject to confirmation and

consequential effect if any on the financial statements remains uncertain. The trade receivables of the company could not be verified as the confirmation of balances have not been provided and made available to us. Trade receivables amounting to Rs 607.08 lacs which are long overdue and not provided for. Allowance for expected credit loss have not been recognized on these financial assets. The company has neither carried out impairment exercises of Trade Receivables nor provided for the same and recognized the same as non-current assets since long outstanding. In the absence of recovery and confirmation from the party, we are unable to comment on the recoverability and consequential impact of reconciliation and adjustment arising there from in the results, if any, is not ascertainable. iii. The company has not followed the treatment for recognition and remeasurement of employee benefit costs as detailed in the Ind AS 19.

Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern

The company has accumulated losses and net worth of the company is continuously eroding. The company has incurred a net loss during the current and previous year(s) and the current liabilities exceeds its current assets. Moreover, no business activity has been undertaken throughout the year. These conditions indicate the existence of a material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt about the companys ability to continue as a going concern. However, the financial statements of the company have been prepared on a going concern basis. These conditions indicate the existence of a material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt on the groups ability to continue as going concern and therefore the group may be unable to realize its assets and discharge its liabilities in the normal course of business. As a result of ongoing matters, we are unable to determine as to whether any adjustment that would have been necessary and required to be made in respect of trade receivable, trade payables, borrowings, current liabilities, loans and advances and contingent liabilities as at 31st March, 2023 and in respect of the corresponding possible impact of such items and associated elements on the statement for the year ended on that date, should the group be unable to continue as a going concern. The ultimate outcome of these matters is at present not ascertainable. Accordingly, we are unable to comment on the consequential impact. if any, on the accompanying consolidated financial statements. However, the financial statements of the group have been prepared on a going concern basis.

Emphasis of Matter

i. The company had already given a corporate guarantee for an amount of Rs 807.46 crores against secured loans taken by its wholly owned subsidiary, namely M/s SSA International Limited, which has been classified as nonperforming assets by the banks. The company has also received the notice u/s 13(2) of the SARFAESI Act 2002 from consortium of banks for revocation of its corporate guarantee. The company has also received a notice from IDBI Bank Ltd as to why the company along with its subsidiary SSA International Ltd (Main Borrower) and others should not be declared as wilful defaulters.

The consortium bankers have filed a petition against the holding company and its subsidiary M/s SSA International Limited regarding recovery of the outstanding dues, before the Debt Restructuring Tribunal-II, Delhi, and the company has received an intimation vide O.A 530/18 dated 24/05/2018.Further, IDBI Bank has declared the main borrower (M/s SSA International Ltd), its directors and Guarantors (including M/s Samtex Fashions Ltd) as willful defaulters in terms with RBI Guidelines. The updated details of proceedings against the company and its subsidiary M/s SSA International Ltd has not been made available, in absence of such details we are unable to comment on the possible impact, it any, arising out of the said matters.

ii. We have not been provided with sufficient, appropriate audit evidence relating to physical verification of fixed assets and inventory. Pending completion of such verification, we are unable to comment on the possible impact, it any, arising out of the said matters.

iii. The company had given loans and advances as on 31.03.2024 which are outstanding from long time. In the absence of recovery and confirmation from the party, we are unable to comment on the recoverability and consequential impact of reconciliation and adjustment arising there from in the results, if any, is not ascertainable. Moreover, we have not been provided with justification giving said advance and sufficient, appropriate audit evidence relating to verification of the same. Pending completion of such verification/ reconciliation, we are unable to comment on the possible impact, it any, arising out of the said matters. iv. As of 31st March 2024, inventories amounting to Rs 25.32 lacs and as no business activity has been taken out during the year, the inventories have not been used for a long period of time, the company may provide for if any inventory item is damaged or has become obsolete or if the selling price has declined.

v. The Company has outstanding balance of amounting Rs. 132.28 Lacs of deferred tax assets upto March 31, 2024, in absence of probable certainty and convincing evidence for taxable income in future, we are unable to ascertain the extent to which these deferred tax assets can be utilized.

vi. Balances of input tax credit under goods and service tax are not in confirmation with balances as appearing in the online portal.

vii. We have not been provided with the internal audit report. viii. We have not been provided with sufficient, appropriate audit evidence relating to classification of trade payable dues to MSME and trade payable dues other than MSME. Pending completion of such verification/ reconciliation, we are unable to comment on the possible impact, it any, arising out of the said matters.

ix. Balance of trade payables are outstanding from long period and are subject to confirmation and consequential effect if any on the financial statements remains uncertain. The trade payables of the company could not be verified as the confirmation of balances have not been provided and made available to us.

x. Confirmation of balances of security deposits, balances with government authorities, bank balances, Bank FDRs have not been provided to us, we are unable to comment on the possible impact, it any, arising out of the said matters.

xi. As informed to us the bank accounts of the company were put on debit freeze by EPF department and we have not been provided with detailed explanation regarding the litigation with the EPF department. Moreover, several litigations are ongoing with the Income Tax Department against which the company has also deposited Rs 118.67 lacs for different financial years under protest, however we have not been provided with details and current status of the said litigations. We are unable to comment on possible impact, if any arising out of the said matter.

Our report is not modified in respect of the above matter stated

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and those charged with governance for the financial statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the

Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act read with relevant rule there under and other accounting principles generally accepted in India in compliance with Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations.. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate implementation and maintenance of accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls- that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of financial statement

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

? Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

? Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

? Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

? Evaluate the appropriateness and reasonableness of disclosures made by the Board of Directors in terms of the requirements specified under Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations.

? Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

? Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

? Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the Financial Results of the Company to express an opinion on the Financial Results.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (the ‘Order) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in the Annexure A, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit and on the consideration of the reports of the branch auditors and other auditors on the separate financial statements/ financial information of the branches and joint operations, referred to in the Other Matters paragraph above we report, to the extent applicable that: a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit of the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law relating to preparation of the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements have been kept so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The standalone Balance Sheet, the standalone Statement of Profit and Loss, the standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and the standalone Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account maintained for the purpose of preparation of the standalone Ind AS financial statements.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors of the Company, as on 31 March 2024 and taken on record by the Board of Directors of respective companies, none of the directors of the Group companies incorporated in India is disqualified from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses a qualified / adverse opinion on the operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting. i. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

ii. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone Ind AS financial statements refer note no. 23(a).

iii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iv. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection

Fund by the Company.

v. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection

Fund by the Company. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

vi. The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate

Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

vii. Based on our examination which included test checks, management does not provide us sufficient audit evidences which give us assurance that the company has enabled audit trail feature in its accounting software, hence we are unable to comment on audit trail feature of the said software.

FOR KAPIL KUMAR & CO CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS FIRM REGISTRATION NO: 006241N MOHIT KAKKAR (PARTNER) MEMBERSHIP NUMBER: 538844 New Delhi 29th May, 2024 UDIN: 24538844BKBNAZ3706

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report

The Annexure referred to in our Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the standalone financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2024, we report that: (i) a) A) The Company has not updated its records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and, situation of fixed assets.

B) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company does not have any intangible assets hence clause 3(i)(a)(B) not applicable to the Company.

b) As explained to us, the companys fixed assets have not been physically verified by the management during the year. However, we are unable to comment on any difference in physical verification and books as we have not been provided with sufficient appropriate audit evidence relating to physical verification of fixed assets and fixed assets register was not produced before us for verification.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the Company.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not revalued its property, plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) and its intangible assets. Accordingly, the requirements under paragraph 3(i)(d) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us, no proceeding has been initiated or pending against the Company for holding benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder. Accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph 3(i) (e) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(ii) a) According to the information and explanations given to us the inventory has been physically verified during the year by the management, but stock records were not produced before us for verification and we have relied upon the information provided to us by the management. Due to lack of adequate information, we are unable to comment upon thew coverage and procedure adopted by the management.

According to the information and explanations given to us, no discrepancies in aggregate of of 10% or more in each class of inventory were noticed.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us the Company has not been sanctioned any working capital limits in aggregate, at any points of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us the Company has not granted any fresh loans to parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013 during the year. However the company has advanced loan to wholly owned subsidiary M/s Arlin Foods Ltd during the earlier years and the outstanding balance of the said loan as on 31.03.2023 is Rs 16.23 lacs. The said loan is unsecured and free of interest and schedule of repayment of the principal has not been stipulated.

(A) The details of such loans or advances and guarantees or security to subsidiaries, Joint Ventures and Associates are as follows:

Particulars Guarantees Loans/Advances Investment Aggregate amount granted/provided during the year - - - - Subsidiaries - - Joint Ventures - - - Associates - Others Balance Outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases The company had already given a corporate guarantee for an amount of Rs 807.46 crores against secured loans taken by its wholly owned subsidiary, namely M/s SSA International Limited, which has been classified as nonperforming assets by the banks. The company has also received the notice u/s 13(2) of the SARFAESI Act 2002 from consortium of banks for revocation of its corporate guarantee. The consortium bankers have filed a petition against the company and its subsidiary M/s SSA International Limited regarding recovery of the outstanding dues, before the Debt Restructuring Tribunal-II, Delhi, and the company has received an intimation vide O.A 530/18 dated 24/05/2018. The company had already advanced loan to wholly owned subsidiary M/s Arlin Foods Ltd and the outstanding balance of the said loan as on 31.03.2024 is Rs 16.23 lacs. The said loan is unsecured and free of interest and schedule of repayment of the principal has not been stipulated. Company had already made an investment amounting to Rs 1.5 Cr in wholly owned subsidiary in M/S Arlin Foods Limited in earlier years and has also investment amounting Rs 37.20 Crore in wholly owned subsidiary M/S SSA International in earlier years . The said investment done in SSA international has been fully impaired during earlier years. - Subsidiaries The company had already given advances in earlier years to other parties balance standing amounting Rs 32.74 lacs as on 31.03.2024. - Joint Ventures - Associates - Others

(B) According to the information explanation provided to us, the Company has granted loans/advances in the nature of loans repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment. The details of the same are as follows:

All Parties/Others Promoters Related Parties Aggregate amount of loans/ advances in nature of loans - Repayable on demand (A) - - - - Agreement does not specify any terms or period of repayment (B) Rs 22.00 lacs - Rs 16.23 lacs Total (A+B) Rs 22.00 lacs - Rs 16.23 lacs Percentage of loans/ advances in nature of loans to the total loans 57.54% - 42.45%

(iv) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has complied with the provisions of section 185 & 186 of the act in respect of investments, guarantees & securities provided by it during the year, however we have not been provided with necessary documents to verify the compliance of said provisions.

(v) In our opinion & according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not accepted any deposits from the public within the meaning of provisions of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act or any other relevant provisions of the Act & the rules framed thereunder.

vi) According to the information and explanations given to us, Maintenance of Cost records as prescribed by the Central Government under Section 148(1)(d) of the Companies Act 2013 is not applicable to the company for the year.

(vii) a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, amounts deducted/ accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, income tax, sales tax, wealth tax, service tax, duty of customs, value added tax, goods and service tax ,cess and other material statutory dues have been regularly deposited during the year by the Company with the appropriate authorities. As explained to us, the Company did not have any dues on account of employees state insurance and duty of excise. According to the information and explanations given to us, undisputed amounts payable in respect of provident fund, income tax, sales tax, wealth tax, service tax, duty of customs, value added tax,goods and service tax, cess and other material statutory dues were not in arrears for a period of more than six

b) According to information and explanation given to us, the disputed statutory dues i.e Income Tax aggregating to Rs 166.29 lakhs that have not been provided for in the books of accounts on account of matters pending before concerned appellate authorities. The company had paid a sum amounting to Rs118.68 lakhs as duty under protest against these demands . No further details / explanations have been provided to us on these matters. As per the data available online Income Tax account of the company, there are certain liabilities to the tune of Rs. 6.21 lacs related to TDS defaults related to earlier years have been uploaded on TRACES website. The said demands being disputed, the company is in process of filing necessary rectifications u/s 154 of the income tax act with the income tax department. The company has received order under section 8 of the employees provident fund and miscellaneous provisions act dated 03/03/2020 and as per the said order the company has defaulted in payment of provident fund dues/damages ,etc under the said act amounting to the tune of Rs 7.07 Lacs. No further details / explanations have been provided to us on these matters. As informed to us the bank accounts of the company were put on debit freeze by EPF department and we have not been provided with detailed explanation regarding the litigation with the EPF department.

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no transactions which are not accounted in the books of account which have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in Tax Assessment of the Company. Also, there are no previously unrecorded income which has been now recorded in the books of account. Hence, the provision stated in paragraph 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(ix) a) Based on our audit procedures and according to the information and the explanations given to us, we are of the opinion that the company has not defaulted in repayment of dues to financial institutions, banks, Government or to debenture holders.

b) According to the information and explanation given to us the company had already given a corporate guarantee for an amount of Rs 807.46 crores against secured loans taken by its wholly owned subsidiary, namely M/s SSA International Limited, which has been classified as nonperforming assets by the banks. The company has also received the notice u/s 13(2) of the SARFAESI Act 2002 from consortium of banks for revocation of its corporate guarantee. The consortium bankers have filed a petition against the holding company and its subsidiary M/s SSA International Limited regarding recovery of the outstanding dues, before the Debt Restructuring Tribunal-II, Delhi. IDBI Bank has declared the main borrower (M/s SSA International Ltd), its directors and Guarantors (including M/s Samtex Fashions Ltd) as willful defaulters in terms with RBI Guidelines.

c) Based upon the audit procedures performed and according to the information and the explanations given to us by the management, no the term loans were taken during the year. Accordingly, the provision stated in paragraph 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company d) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, no funds raised on short term basis by the Company hence the provision stated in paragraph 3(ix)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

e) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates, or joint ventures

. f) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures, or associate companies.

(x) (a) According to the information and explanation given to us the Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(xi) a) According to the information and explanations given to us, no material fraud on the company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year. However, IDBI Bank has declared the main borrower (M/s SSA International Ltd), its directors and Guarantors (including M/s Samtex Fashions Ltd) as willful defaulters in terms with RBI Guidelines.

b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us ,no whistleblowers complaints were received during the year by the company and hence not considered

(xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi company. Accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph 3(xii) (a) to (c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of examination of books and records of the company carried out by us, all the transactions with the related parties are in compliance with provisions of section 177 and 188 of the act, where applicable. The details there on has been disclosed in the financial statements as required under the applicable Accounting Standards.

(xiv) a) According to the information and explanations given to us the company does not have an adequate internal audit system as the company is not in operations since past many years. b) We were unable to obtain the internal audit reports of the company, hence the internal audit reports have not been considered by us.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, the company has not entered any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (xv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvii) The Company has incurred cash losses amounting Rs. 28.51 lacs during the financial year covered by our audit and Rs. 25.38 lacs during immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Hence, the provisions stated in paragraph clause 3 (xviii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, there exist material uncertainty as on the date of the audit report that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report.

(xx) (a)According to the information and explanations given to us, the provisions of section 135 of the Act are not applicable to the Company. Hence, the provisions of paragraph (xx)(a) to (b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

FOR KAPIL KUMAR & CO CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS FIRM REGISTRATION NO: 006241N MOHIT KAKKAR (PARTNER) MEMBERSHIP NUMBER: 538844 29th May, 2024 New Delhi UDIN: 24538844BKBNAZ3706

Annexure - B to the Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Samtex Fashions Limited ("the Company") as of 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors

judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion and according to information and explanations given to us, the company does not have an adequate internal financial control system commensurate with the size of company and nature of its business.