SectorReadymade Garments/ Apparells
Open₹2.93
Prev. Close₹2.89
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.39
Day's High₹2.98
Day's Low₹2.82
52 Week's High₹4.24
52 Week's Low₹1.95
Book Value₹0.01
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)21.68
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.92
14.92
14.92
14.92
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-14.61
-14.29
-14.01
-13.25
Net Worth
0.31
0.63
0.91
1.67
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
30.7
46.76
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
-34.33
-44.88
Raw materials
0
0
-25.81
-53.99
As % of sales
0
0
84.07
115.45
Employee costs
-0.05
-0.08
-3.3
-4.21
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.78
-0.89
-3.77
-20.36
Depreciation
-0.53
-0.53
-0.58
-0.98
Tax paid
0.01
0.06
0.07
0.23
Working capital
-0.26
0
-8.73
-29.47
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
-100
-34.33
-44.88
Op profit growth
-29.99
-88.5
-82.55
-480.98
EBIT growth
-12.77
-74.92
-80.83
-535.64
Net profit growth
-7.62
-77.59
-91.8
-4,264.95
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
0
0
0
0
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
0
0
0
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.04
0.03
0.1
0.14
0.1
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Page Industries Ltd
PAGEIND
47,900.45
|86.03
|53,427.56
|195.26
|0.77
|1,246.27
|1,335.91
K P R Mill Ltd
KPRMILL
1,024.2
|52.93
|35,008.59
|210.47
|0.49
|1,003.04
|106.85
Vedant Fashions Ltd
MANYAVAR
1,258
|76.1
|30,559.63
|66.4
|0.68
|267.54
|62.65
Gokaldas Exports Ltd
GOKEX
1,139.9
|43.64
|8,146.46
|52.63
|0
|632.34
|284.53
Pearl Global Industries Ltd
PGIL
1,515.9
|163.53
|6,961.49
|11.57
|0
|287.06
|121.65
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Atul Mittal
Independent Director
Preeti Saxena
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Rinki Rani
Independent Director
Pankila
Independent Director
Shweta Gautam
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Samtex Fashions Ltd
Summary
Incorporated as a public limited company in Apr.93, Samtex Fashions Ltd set up a 100% EOU for the manufacture of mens suits and trousers (inst. cap.: 75,000 pa each) at Noida, Uttar Pradesh, in collaboration with Samsung, South Korea. Samtex Fashions Ltd, a premier name in the world of fashion today, started in 1993 in technical collaboration with Samsung Inc., Korea, a Fortune 500 company. Samsung, a Fortune 500 company, is a reputed multi-product conglomerate engaged in diversified activities such as textile, fashion garments, electronic/consumer products, chemicals, petrochemicals, heavy engineering, semi conductors, financial and information services, etc. The company was promoted by Anil Mittal, Suresh Goel and their associates. Commercial production commenced in Oct.94. In 1994-95, it undertook an expansion project to double the capacity. The additional capacity went on stream in Nov.95. The Company follows a policy of constant upgradation of manufacturing technology and has state of the art infrastructure for manufacturing more than 1000 jackets and 6000 trousers per day. In March 2019 the Company changed the business premises to setup the manufacturing facilities, however there no manufacturing activities have been carried on. The commencement of manufacturing activities at the new premises the company is not able to setup and start in due to absence of orders in the reporting year.
The Samtex Fashions Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹2.91 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Samtex Fashions Ltd is ₹21.68 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Samtex Fashions Ltd is 0 and 147.27 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Samtex Fashions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Samtex Fashions Ltd is ₹1.95 and ₹4.24 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Samtex Fashions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 42.61%, 3 Years at -29.33%, 1 Year at 27.88%, 6 Month at 11.15%, 3 Month at 0.00% and 1 Month at -4.93%.
