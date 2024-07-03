iifl-logo-icon 1
Samtex Fashions Ltd Share Price

2.91
(0.69%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:26:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open2.93
  • Day's High2.98
  • 52 Wk High4.24
  • Prev. Close2.89
  • Day's Low2.82
  • 52 Wk Low 1.95
  • Turnover (lac)0.39
  • P/E0
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value0.01
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)21.68
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Samtex Fashions Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Readymade Garments/ Apparells

Open

2.93

Prev. Close

2.89

Turnover(Lac.)

0.39

Day's High

2.98

Day's Low

2.82

52 Week's High

4.24

52 Week's Low

1.95

Book Value

0.01

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

21.68

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Samtex Fashions Ltd Corporate Action

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

31 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 31 Aug, 2024

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Samtex Fashions Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Samtex Fashions Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:41 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 7.64%

Foreign: 7.64%

Indian: 41.46%

Non-Promoter- 0.07%

Institutions: 0.07%

Non-Institutions: 50.81%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Samtex Fashions Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

14.92

14.92

14.92

14.92

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-14.61

-14.29

-14.01

-13.25

Net Worth

0.31

0.63

0.91

1.67

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

30.7

46.76

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

-34.33

-44.88

Raw materials

0

0

-25.81

-53.99

As % of sales

0

0

84.07

115.45

Employee costs

-0.05

-0.08

-3.3

-4.21

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.78

-0.89

-3.77

-20.36

Depreciation

-0.53

-0.53

-0.58

-0.98

Tax paid

0.01

0.06

0.07

0.23

Working capital

-0.26

0

-8.73

-29.47

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

-100

-34.33

-44.88

Op profit growth

-29.99

-88.5

-82.55

-480.98

EBIT growth

-12.77

-74.92

-80.83

-535.64

Net profit growth

-7.62

-77.59

-91.8

-4,264.95

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

0

0

0

0

0

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0

0

0

0

0

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.04

0.03

0.1

0.14

0.1

View Annually Results

Samtex Fashions Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Page Industries Ltd

PAGEIND

47,900.45

86.0353,427.56195.260.771,246.271,335.91

K P R Mill Ltd

KPRMILL

1,024.2

52.9335,008.59210.470.491,003.04106.85

Vedant Fashions Ltd

MANYAVAR

1,258

76.130,559.6366.40.68267.5462.65

Gokaldas Exports Ltd

GOKEX

1,139.9

43.648,146.4652.630632.34284.53

Pearl Global Industries Ltd

PGIL

1,515.9

163.536,961.4911.570287.06121.65

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Samtex Fashions Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Atul Mittal

Independent Director

Preeti Saxena

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Rinki Rani

Independent Director

Pankila

Independent Director

Shweta Gautam

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Samtex Fashions Ltd

Summary

Incorporated as a public limited company in Apr.93, Samtex Fashions Ltd set up a 100% EOU for the manufacture of mens suits and trousers (inst. cap.: 75,000 pa each) at Noida, Uttar Pradesh, in collaboration with Samsung, South Korea. Samtex Fashions Ltd, a premier name in the world of fashion today, started in 1993 in technical collaboration with Samsung Inc., Korea, a Fortune 500 company. Samsung, a Fortune 500 company, is a reputed multi-product conglomerate engaged in diversified activities such as textile, fashion garments, electronic/consumer products, chemicals, petrochemicals, heavy engineering, semi conductors, financial and information services, etc. The company was promoted by Anil Mittal, Suresh Goel and their associates. Commercial production commenced in Oct.94. In 1994-95, it undertook an expansion project to double the capacity. The additional capacity went on stream in Nov.95. The Company follows a policy of constant upgradation of manufacturing technology and has state of the art infrastructure for manufacturing more than 1000 jackets and 6000 trousers per day. In March 2019 the Company changed the business premises to setup the manufacturing facilities, however there no manufacturing activities have been carried on. The commencement of manufacturing activities at the new premises the company is not able to setup and start in due to absence of orders in the reporting year.
Company FAQs

What is the Samtex Fashions Ltd share price today?

The Samtex Fashions Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹2.91 today.

What is the Market Cap of Samtex Fashions Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Samtex Fashions Ltd is ₹21.68 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Samtex Fashions Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Samtex Fashions Ltd is 0 and 147.27 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Samtex Fashions Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Samtex Fashions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Samtex Fashions Ltd is ₹1.95 and ₹4.24 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Samtex Fashions Ltd?

Samtex Fashions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 42.61%, 3 Years at -29.33%, 1 Year at 27.88%, 6 Month at 11.15%, 3 Month at 0.00% and 1 Month at -4.93%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Samtex Fashions Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Samtex Fashions Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 49.11 %
Institutions - 0.07 %
Public - 50.82 %

