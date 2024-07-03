Summary

Incorporated as a public limited company in Apr.93, Samtex Fashions Ltd set up a 100% EOU for the manufacture of mens suits and trousers (inst. cap.: 75,000 pa each) at Noida, Uttar Pradesh, in collaboration with Samsung, South Korea. Samtex Fashions Ltd, a premier name in the world of fashion today, started in 1993 in technical collaboration with Samsung Inc., Korea, a Fortune 500 company. Samsung, a Fortune 500 company, is a reputed multi-product conglomerate engaged in diversified activities such as textile, fashion garments, electronic/consumer products, chemicals, petrochemicals, heavy engineering, semi conductors, financial and information services, etc. The company was promoted by Anil Mittal, Suresh Goel and their associates. Commercial production commenced in Oct.94. In 1994-95, it undertook an expansion project to double the capacity. The additional capacity went on stream in Nov.95. The Company follows a policy of constant upgradation of manufacturing technology and has state of the art infrastructure for manufacturing more than 1000 jackets and 6000 trousers per day. In March 2019 the Company changed the business premises to setup the manufacturing facilities, however there no manufacturing activities have been carried on. The commencement of manufacturing activities at the new premises the company is not able to setup and start in due to absence of orders in the reporting year.

