Samtex Fashions Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.78
-0.89
-3.77
-20.36
Depreciation
-0.53
-0.53
-0.58
-0.98
Tax paid
0.01
0.06
0.07
0.23
Working capital
-0.26
0
-8.73
-29.47
Other operating items
Operating
-1.55
-1.37
-13.01
-50.58
Capital expenditure
0
-0.56
0.39
-32.8
Free cash flow
-1.55
-1.93
-12.61
-83.38
Equity raised
-24.97
-22.53
-14.31
76.28
Investing
0
0
0
-37.8
Financing
12.56
12.84
13.06
-9.86
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-13.97
-11.62
-13.87
-54.76
