Samtex Fashions Ltd Cash Flow Statement

2.95
(2.08%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Samtex Fashions Ltd

Samtex Fashion FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.78

-0.89

-3.77

-20.36

Depreciation

-0.53

-0.53

-0.58

-0.98

Tax paid

0.01

0.06

0.07

0.23

Working capital

-0.26

0

-8.73

-29.47

Other operating items

Operating

-1.55

-1.37

-13.01

-50.58

Capital expenditure

0

-0.56

0.39

-32.8

Free cash flow

-1.55

-1.93

-12.61

-83.38

Equity raised

-24.97

-22.53

-14.31

76.28

Investing

0

0

0

-37.8

Financing

12.56

12.84

13.06

-9.86

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-13.97

-11.62

-13.87

-54.76

