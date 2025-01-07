iifl-logo-icon 1
Samtex Fashions Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2.91
(-0.34%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

30.7

46.76

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

-34.33

-44.88

Raw materials

0

0

-25.81

-53.99

As % of sales

0

0

84.07

115.45

Employee costs

-0.05

-0.08

-3.3

-4.21

As % of sales

0

0

10.76

9

Other costs

-0.2

-0.28

-4.75

-6.75

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

0

15.48

14.43

Operating profit

-0.25

-0.36

-3.17

-18.18

OPM

0

0

-10.33

-38.89

Depreciation

-0.53

-0.53

-0.58

-0.98

Interest expense

0

0

-0.19

-1.71

Other income

0

0

0.18

0.51

Profit before tax

-0.78

-0.89

-3.77

-20.36

Taxes

0.01

0.06

0.07

0.23

Tax rate

-2.15

-7.5

-1.94

-1.14

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.76

-0.82

-3.7

-20.13

Exceptional items

0

0

0

-25

Net profit

-0.76

-0.82

-3.7

-45.14

yoy growth (%)

-7.62

-77.59

-91.8

-4,264.95

NPM

0

0

-12.05

-96.52

