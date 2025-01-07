Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
30.7
46.76
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
-34.33
-44.88
Raw materials
0
0
-25.81
-53.99
As % of sales
0
0
84.07
115.45
Employee costs
-0.05
-0.08
-3.3
-4.21
As % of sales
0
0
10.76
9
Other costs
-0.2
-0.28
-4.75
-6.75
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
0
15.48
14.43
Operating profit
-0.25
-0.36
-3.17
-18.18
OPM
0
0
-10.33
-38.89
Depreciation
-0.53
-0.53
-0.58
-0.98
Interest expense
0
0
-0.19
-1.71
Other income
0
0
0.18
0.51
Profit before tax
-0.78
-0.89
-3.77
-20.36
Taxes
0.01
0.06
0.07
0.23
Tax rate
-2.15
-7.5
-1.94
-1.14
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.76
-0.82
-3.7
-20.13
Exceptional items
0
0
0
-25
Net profit
-0.76
-0.82
-3.7
-45.14
yoy growth (%)
-7.62
-77.59
-91.8
-4,264.95
NPM
0
0
-12.05
-96.52
