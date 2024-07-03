iifl-logo-icon 1
Samtex Fashions Ltd Nine Monthly Results

2.88
(-0.69%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

0

0

0

0

0

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0

0

0

0

0

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.02

0.01

0.08

0.07

0.02

Total Income

0.02

0.01

0.08

0.07

0.02

Total Expenditure

0.33

0.28

0.32

0.77

1.25

PBIDT

-0.31

-0.27

-0.24

-0.7

-1.23

Interest

0

0

0

0

0

PBDT

-0.32

-0.27

-0.24

-0.7

-1.23

Depreciation

3.26

4.87

5.17

5.87

6.57

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

-0.02

-0.05

Reported Profit After Tax

-3.58

-5.15

-5.41

-6.56

-7.75

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-3.58

-5.15

-5.41

-6.56

-7.75

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-3.58

-5.15

-5.41

-6.56

-7.75

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.47

-0.65

-0.72

-0.88

-1.02

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

14.9

14.9

14.9

14.9

14.9

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

0

0

0

0

0

PBDTM(%)

0

0

0

0

0

PATM(%)

0

0

0

0

0

