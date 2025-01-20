Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
-100
-90.79
-25.43
Op profit growth
-35.19
-85.95
-95.13
-390.33
EBIT growth
-17.17
-61.99
-91.45
-433.66
Net profit growth
-16.77
-83.3
-84.31
-4,563.05
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
0
0
-11.89
-22.48
EBIT margin
0
0
-21.58
-23.24
Net profit margin
0
0
-48.8
-28.63
RoCE
-2.33
-2.59
-5.94
-44.38
RoNW
0.91
1.18
8.88
-287.58
RoA
-0.58
-0.64
-3.36
-13.66
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-1.08
-1.29
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-1.99
-2.34
-9.41
-50.87
Book value per share
-29.84
-28.79
-25.63
-17.89
Valuation ratios
P/E
-1.03
-0.37
0
0
P/CEPS
-0.56
-0.2
-0.34
-0.11
P/B
-0.03
-0.01
-0.12
-0.32
EV/EBIDTA
-498.19
-301.45
-47.04
-2.05
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-0.21
-0.69
-0.12
-2.55
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
0
0
478.34
42.21
Inventory days
0
0
112.37
115.38
Creditor days
-2,391.78
-1,716.3
-68.05
-14.58
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
3,494.13
4,043
0.79
5.61
Net debt / equity
-2.52
-2.61
-3.07
-4.1
Net debt / op. profit
-438.92
-284.46
-41.84
-1.89
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
-95.53
-115.04
Employee costs
0
0
-4.96
-1.2
Other costs
0
0
-11.38
-6.23
