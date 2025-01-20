iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Samtex Fashions Ltd Key Ratios

2.74
(-0.72%)
Jan 20, 2025|12:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Samtex Fashions Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

-100

-90.79

-25.43

Op profit growth

-35.19

-85.95

-95.13

-390.33

EBIT growth

-17.17

-61.99

-91.45

-433.66

Net profit growth

-16.77

-83.3

-84.31

-4,563.05

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

0

0

-11.89

-22.48

EBIT margin

0

0

-21.58

-23.24

Net profit margin

0

0

-48.8

-28.63

RoCE

-2.33

-2.59

-5.94

-44.38

RoNW

0.91

1.18

8.88

-287.58

RoA

-0.58

-0.64

-3.36

-13.66

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-1.08

-1.29

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-1.99

-2.34

-9.41

-50.87

Book value per share

-29.84

-28.79

-25.63

-17.89

Valuation ratios

P/E

-1.03

-0.37

0

0

P/CEPS

-0.56

-0.2

-0.34

-0.11

P/B

-0.03

-0.01

-0.12

-0.32

EV/EBIDTA

-498.19

-301.45

-47.04

-2.05

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-0.21

-0.69

-0.12

-2.55

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

0

0

478.34

42.21

Inventory days

0

0

112.37

115.38

Creditor days

-2,391.78

-1,716.3

-68.05

-14.58

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

3,494.13

4,043

0.79

5.61

Net debt / equity

-2.52

-2.61

-3.07

-4.1

Net debt / op. profit

-438.92

-284.46

-41.84

-1.89

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

-95.53

-115.04

Employee costs

0

0

-4.96

-1.2

Other costs

0

0

-11.38

-6.23

Samtex Fashion : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Samtex Fashions Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.