|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|28 Sep 2024
|31 Aug 2024
|Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 31.08.2024 to approve Board Report with related annexures and Notice of 31st Annual General Meeting for year ended March 31, 2024 Intimation of proceedings of 31st AGM held on 28.09.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/09/2024) Voting Results of 31st AGM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01.10.2024)
