Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

SAMTEX FASHIONS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for Quarter and Half Year ended September 30 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e Thursday, 14th November 2024, pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements ) Regulations, 2015 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 31 Aug 2024 31 Aug 2024

Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 31.08.2024 to approve Board Report with related annexures and Notice of 31st Annual General Meeting for year ended March 31, 2024

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

SAMTEX FASHIONS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 12.08.2024 for quarter ended 30.06.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.08.2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 20 May 2024

SAMTEX FASHIONS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Fourth Quarter (Q4) and Financial Year ended on 31st March 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e Wednesday, 29th May, 2024 pursuant To Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 6 Feb 2024