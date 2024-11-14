iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Samtex Fashions Ltd Board Meeting

2.7
(-1.10%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:48:00 PM

Samtex Fashion CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
SAMTEX FASHIONS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for Quarter and Half Year ended September 30 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e Thursday, 14th November 2024, pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements ) Regulations, 2015 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting31 Aug 202431 Aug 2024
Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 31.08.2024 to approve Board Report with related annexures and Notice of 31st Annual General Meeting for year ended March 31, 2024
Board Meeting12 Aug 20242 Aug 2024
SAMTEX FASHIONS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 12.08.2024 for quarter ended 30.06.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.08.2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202420 May 2024
SAMTEX FASHIONS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Fourth Quarter (Q4) and Financial Year ended on 31st March 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e Wednesday, 29th May, 2024 pursuant To Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20246 Feb 2024
SAMTEX FASHIONS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 14.02.2024 for quarter ended 31.12.2023 Results for the Quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)

Samtex Fashion: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Samtex Fashions Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.