iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Samyak International Ltd Company Summary

41.69
(2.56%)
Jan 14, 2025|12:05:00 PM

Samyak International Ltd Summary

Samyak International Ltd. (formerly known as McSure Capital Market Ltd) was incorporated in July 1994. This Non-Banking Financial Company was promoted by S L Jain, Sudhir Jain, R K Shah and Niraj Kumar Gupta. The Company is engaged in trading & investment in share & securities, Merchant Banking Leasing, Financing activities, and Trading of Various Commodities. Prior to this, the Company was leading Importer and suppliers of an extensive range of Petroleum Based Products. These products were processed using crude petroleum that make them highly effective and pure. Further, these products were served to infrastructure and paint corporations. These products were used in various industries and are highly appreciated for their quality features.The company came out with a public issue in Feb.95 to augment its long-term resources and to meet the needs of its expanding business.The Company started new business activities relating to food products in 2004-05. The name of the Company was changed from McSure Capital Market Ltd. to Samyak International Ltd in 2005.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.