Summary

Samyak International Ltd. (formerly known as McSure Capital Market Ltd) was incorporated in July 1994. This Non-Banking Financial Company was promoted by S L Jain, Sudhir Jain, R K Shah and Niraj Kumar Gupta. The Company is engaged in trading & investment in share & securities, Merchant Banking Leasing, Financing activities, and Trading of Various Commodities. Prior to this, the Company was leading Importer and suppliers of an extensive range of Petroleum Based Products. These products were processed using crude petroleum that make them highly effective and pure. Further, these products were served to infrastructure and paint corporations. These products were used in various industries and are highly appreciated for their quality features.The company came out with a public issue in Feb.95 to augment its long-term resources and to meet the needs of its expanding business.The Company started new business activities relating to food products in 2004-05. The name of the Company was changed from McSure Capital Market Ltd. to Samyak International Ltd in 2005.

Read More