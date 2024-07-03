iifl-logo-icon 1
Samyak International Ltd Share Price

43.23
(-13.37%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:50:00 PM

  • Open50.9
  • Day's High52.09
  • 52 Wk High67.43
  • Prev. Close49.9
  • Day's Low42.02
  • 52 Wk Low 18.95
  • Turnover (lac)10.99
  • P/E64.81
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value57.84
  • EPS0.77
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)34.57
  • Div. Yield0
Samyak International Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

50.9

Prev. Close

49.9

Turnover(Lac.)

10.99

Day's High

52.09

Day's Low

42.02

52 Week's High

67.43

52 Week's Low

18.95

Book Value

57.84

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

34.57

P/E

64.81

EPS

0.77

Divi. Yield

0

Samyak International Ltd Corporate Action

11 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Aug, 2024

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Samyak International Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Samyak International Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:59 PM
Oct-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 23.92%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 23.92%

Non-Promoter- 76.07%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 76.07%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Samyak International Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.25

6.25

6.25

6.25

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

30.84

27.35

31.85

35.53

Net Worth

37.09

33.6

38.1

41.78

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

9.48

7.5

30.11

34.81

yoy growth (%)

26.47

-75.09

-13.49

26.22

Raw materials

-9.48

-6.84

-29.15

-33.79

As % of sales

99.93

91.19

96.81

97.07

Employee costs

-0.44

-0.45

-0.34

-0.32

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.16

-0.26

0.3

0.36

Depreciation

-0.09

-0.07

-0.05

-0.05

Tax paid

0

0.01

-0.04

-0.1

Working capital

-1.64

-0.27

1.64

-1.76

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

26.47

-75.09

-13.49

26.22

Op profit growth

203.77

-196

-39.71

225.49

EBIT growth

-286.48

-146.56

-8.94

20.68

Net profit growth

-122.7

-199.47

-2.16

9.81

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

44.3

44.3

46.4

24.08

24.04

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

44.3

44.3

46.4

24.08

24.04

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.67

0.67

0.28

3.93

0.16

Samyak International Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Samyak International Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

Shantilal Jain

Director & CFO

Neha Nahar

Chairman & Managing Director

Sunit Jain

Independent Director

Ankit Joshi

Independent Director

Kriti Bhandrai

Independent Director

Ragini Chaturvedi

Additional Director

Priyamvada Allareddy

Managing Director

Nina Allareddy Reddy

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Nancy Jain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Samyak International Ltd

Summary

Samyak International Ltd. (formerly known as McSure Capital Market Ltd) was incorporated in July 1994. This Non-Banking Financial Company was promoted by S L Jain, Sudhir Jain, R K Shah and Niraj Kumar Gupta. The Company is engaged in trading & investment in share & securities, Merchant Banking Leasing, Financing activities, and Trading of Various Commodities. Prior to this, the Company was leading Importer and suppliers of an extensive range of Petroleum Based Products. These products were processed using crude petroleum that make them highly effective and pure. Further, these products were served to infrastructure and paint corporations. These products were used in various industries and are highly appreciated for their quality features.The company came out with a public issue in Feb.95 to augment its long-term resources and to meet the needs of its expanding business.The Company started new business activities relating to food products in 2004-05. The name of the Company was changed from McSure Capital Market Ltd. to Samyak International Ltd in 2005.
Company FAQs

What is the Samyak International Ltd share price today?

The Samyak International Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹43.23 today.

What is the Market Cap of Samyak International Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Samyak International Ltd is ₹34.57 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Samyak International Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Samyak International Ltd is 64.81 and 0.86 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Samyak International Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Samyak International Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Samyak International Ltd is ₹18.95 and ₹67.43 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Samyak International Ltd?

Samyak International Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 34.30%, 3 Years at 43.18%, 1 Year at 160.71%, 6 Month at 54.11%, 3 Month at -9.76% and 1 Month at 24.41%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Samyak International Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Samyak International Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 23.93 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 76.07 %

