SectorTrading
Open₹50.9
Prev. Close₹49.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹10.99
Day's High₹52.09
Day's Low₹42.02
52 Week's High₹67.43
52 Week's Low₹18.95
Book Value₹57.84
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)34.57
P/E64.81
EPS0.77
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.25
6.25
6.25
6.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
30.84
27.35
31.85
35.53
Net Worth
37.09
33.6
38.1
41.78
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
9.48
7.5
30.11
34.81
yoy growth (%)
26.47
-75.09
-13.49
26.22
Raw materials
-9.48
-6.84
-29.15
-33.79
As % of sales
99.93
91.19
96.81
97.07
Employee costs
-0.44
-0.45
-0.34
-0.32
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.16
-0.26
0.3
0.36
Depreciation
-0.09
-0.07
-0.05
-0.05
Tax paid
0
0.01
-0.04
-0.1
Working capital
-1.64
-0.27
1.64
-1.76
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
26.47
-75.09
-13.49
26.22
Op profit growth
203.77
-196
-39.71
225.49
EBIT growth
-286.48
-146.56
-8.94
20.68
Net profit growth
-122.7
-199.47
-2.16
9.81
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
44.3
44.3
46.4
24.08
24.04
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
44.3
44.3
46.4
24.08
24.04
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.67
0.67
0.28
3.93
0.16
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
Shantilal Jain
Director & CFO
Neha Nahar
Chairman & Managing Director
Sunit Jain
Independent Director
Ankit Joshi
Independent Director
Kriti Bhandrai
Independent Director
Ragini Chaturvedi
Additional Director
Priyamvada Allareddy
Managing Director
Nina Allareddy Reddy
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Nancy Jain
Summary
Samyak International Ltd. (formerly known as McSure Capital Market Ltd) was incorporated in July 1994. This Non-Banking Financial Company was promoted by S L Jain, Sudhir Jain, R K Shah and Niraj Kumar Gupta. The Company is engaged in trading & investment in share & securities, Merchant Banking Leasing, Financing activities, and Trading of Various Commodities. Prior to this, the Company was leading Importer and suppliers of an extensive range of Petroleum Based Products. These products were processed using crude petroleum that make them highly effective and pure. Further, these products were served to infrastructure and paint corporations. These products were used in various industries and are highly appreciated for their quality features.The company came out with a public issue in Feb.95 to augment its long-term resources and to meet the needs of its expanding business.The Company started new business activities relating to food products in 2004-05. The name of the Company was changed from McSure Capital Market Ltd. to Samyak International Ltd in 2005.
The Samyak International Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹43.23 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Samyak International Ltd is ₹34.57 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Samyak International Ltd is 64.81 and 0.86 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Samyak International Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Samyak International Ltd is ₹18.95 and ₹67.43 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Samyak International Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 34.30%, 3 Years at 43.18%, 1 Year at 160.71%, 6 Month at 54.11%, 3 Month at -9.76% and 1 Month at 24.41%.
