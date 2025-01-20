Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0.16
-50.85
18.74
20.9
Op profit growth
-125.16
338.42
-9.09
58.98
EBIT growth
-237.07
-146.63
9.67
7.22
Net profit growth
-37.33
-447.52
22.33
6.69
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-2.7
10.75
1.2
1.57
EBIT margin
1.73
-1.26
1.33
1.44
Net profit margin
-3.27
-5.22
0.73
0.71
RoCE
0.6
-0.85
4.41
4.26
RoNW
-0.34
-1.14
0.7
0.59
RoA
-0.28
-0.88
0.61
0.52
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-1.26
-2.01
0.58
0.47
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-5.83
-6.88
0.33
0.22
Book value per share
113.2
67
20.88
20.21
Valuation ratios
P/E
-14
18.84
20.38
P/CEPS
-3.02
32.64
41.83
P/B
0.15
0.52
0.47
EV/EBIDTA
6.7
10.85
9.35
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-1.14
-1
-16.99
-27.59
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
145.37
193.13
77.64
76.95
Inventory days
127.48
78.72
51.22
58.57
Creditor days
-214.24
-267.18
-125.57
-138.46
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-0.4
0.31
-3.13
-3.37
Net debt / equity
0.15
0.33
0.14
0.08
Net debt / op. profit
-16.82
5.35
3.27
1.58
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-84.24
-70.51
-96.28
-96.04
Employee costs
-8.23
-8.11
-1.38
-1.3
Other costs
-10.22
-10.62
-1.11
-1.07
No Record Found
