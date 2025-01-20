iifl-logo-icon 1
Samyak International Ltd Key Ratios

41.4
(-5.78%)
Jan 20, 2025|12:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0.16

-50.85

18.74

20.9

Op profit growth

-125.16

338.42

-9.09

58.98

EBIT growth

-237.07

-146.63

9.67

7.22

Net profit growth

-37.33

-447.52

22.33

6.69

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-2.7

10.75

1.2

1.57

EBIT margin

1.73

-1.26

1.33

1.44

Net profit margin

-3.27

-5.22

0.73

0.71

RoCE

0.6

-0.85

4.41

4.26

RoNW

-0.34

-1.14

0.7

0.59

RoA

-0.28

-0.88

0.61

0.52

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-1.26

-2.01

0.58

0.47

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-5.83

-6.88

0.33

0.22

Book value per share

113.2

67

20.88

20.21

Valuation ratios

P/E

-14

18.84

20.38

P/CEPS

-3.02

32.64

41.83

P/B

0.15

0.52

0.47

EV/EBIDTA

6.7

10.85

9.35

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-1.14

-1

-16.99

-27.59

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

145.37

193.13

77.64

76.95

Inventory days

127.48

78.72

51.22

58.57

Creditor days

-214.24

-267.18

-125.57

-138.46

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-0.4

0.31

-3.13

-3.37

Net debt / equity

0.15

0.33

0.14

0.08

Net debt / op. profit

-16.82

5.35

3.27

1.58

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-84.24

-70.51

-96.28

-96.04

Employee costs

-8.23

-8.11

-1.38

-1.3

Other costs

-10.22

-10.62

-1.11

-1.07

