Samyak International Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.25
6.25
6.25
6.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
30.84
27.35
31.85
35.53
Net Worth
37.09
33.6
38.1
41.78
Minority Interest
Debt
1.37
1.67
1.92
2.43
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
38.46
35.27
40.02
44.21
Fixed Assets
1.43
1.3
0.23
0.33
Intangible Assets
Investments
35.27
32.06
39.85
41.53
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.01
0.03
0.03
0.04
Networking Capital
1.66
1.76
-0.24
1.82
Inventories
2.65
2.46
2.15
2.92
Inventory Days
112.34
Sundry Debtors
1.4
0.94
2.21
2.48
Debtor Days
95.41
Other Current Assets
7.76
2.93
0.93
2.05
Sundry Creditors
-6.78
-4.5
-5.41
-4.11
Creditor Days
158.12
Other Current Liabilities
-3.37
-0.07
-0.12
-1.52
Cash
0.09
0.11
0.16
0.5
Total Assets
38.46
35.26
40.03
44.22
