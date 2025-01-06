Samyak International Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.16
-0.26
0.3
0.36
Depreciation
-0.09
-0.07
-0.05
-0.05
Tax paid
0
0.01
-0.04
-0.1
Working capital
-1.64
-0.27
1.64
-1.76
Other operating items
Operating
-1.55
-0.59
1.83
-1.55
Capital expenditure
0.14
0.24
0
-0.29
Free cash flow
-1.41
-0.35
1.83
-1.84
Equity raised
72.21
43.37
12.22
11.64
Investing
-0.25
32.47
-0.76
2.41
Financing
5.02
1.95
0.52
0.49
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
75.55
77.44
13.82
12.7
