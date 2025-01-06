iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Samyak International Ltd Cash Flow Statement

43.23
(-13.37%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:50:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Samyak International Ltd

Samyak Internati FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.16

-0.26

0.3

0.36

Depreciation

-0.09

-0.07

-0.05

-0.05

Tax paid

0

0.01

-0.04

-0.1

Working capital

-1.64

-0.27

1.64

-1.76

Other operating items

Operating

-1.55

-0.59

1.83

-1.55

Capital expenditure

0.14

0.24

0

-0.29

Free cash flow

-1.41

-0.35

1.83

-1.84

Equity raised

72.21

43.37

12.22

11.64

Investing

-0.25

32.47

-0.76

2.41

Financing

5.02

1.95

0.52

0.49

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

75.55

77.44

13.82

12.7

Samyak Internati : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Samyak International Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.