Samyak International Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

45.5
(5.25%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Samyak International Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

9.48

7.5

30.11

34.81

yoy growth (%)

26.47

-75.09

-13.49

26.22

Raw materials

-9.48

-6.84

-29.15

-33.79

As % of sales

99.93

91.19

96.81

97.07

Employee costs

-0.44

-0.45

-0.34

-0.32

As % of sales

4.63

6.09

1.13

0.92

Other costs

-0.25

-0.43

-0.37

-0.3

As % of sales (Other Cost)

2.69

5.73

1.25

0.87

Operating profit

-0.68

-0.22

0.23

0.39

OPM

-7.26

-3.02

0.78

1.12

Depreciation

-0.09

-0.07

-0.05

-0.05

Interest expense

-0.17

-0.07

-0.09

-0.07

Other income

1.13

0.12

0.21

0.1

Profit before tax

0.16

-0.26

0.3

0.36

Taxes

0

0.01

-0.04

-0.1

Tax rate

5.05

-5.75

-15.04

-28.03

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.17

-0.24

0.25

0.26

Exceptional items

-0.12

0

0

0

Net profit

0.05

-0.24

0.24

0.25

yoy growth (%)

-122.7

-199.47

-2.16

9.81

NPM

0.59

-3.3

0.82

0.73

