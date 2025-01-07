Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
9.48
7.5
30.11
34.81
yoy growth (%)
26.47
-75.09
-13.49
26.22
Raw materials
-9.48
-6.84
-29.15
-33.79
As % of sales
99.93
91.19
96.81
97.07
Employee costs
-0.44
-0.45
-0.34
-0.32
As % of sales
4.63
6.09
1.13
0.92
Other costs
-0.25
-0.43
-0.37
-0.3
As % of sales (Other Cost)
2.69
5.73
1.25
0.87
Operating profit
-0.68
-0.22
0.23
0.39
OPM
-7.26
-3.02
0.78
1.12
Depreciation
-0.09
-0.07
-0.05
-0.05
Interest expense
-0.17
-0.07
-0.09
-0.07
Other income
1.13
0.12
0.21
0.1
Profit before tax
0.16
-0.26
0.3
0.36
Taxes
0
0.01
-0.04
-0.1
Tax rate
5.05
-5.75
-15.04
-28.03
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.17
-0.24
0.25
0.26
Exceptional items
-0.12
0
0
0
Net profit
0.05
-0.24
0.24
0.25
yoy growth (%)
-122.7
-199.47
-2.16
9.81
NPM
0.59
-3.3
0.82
0.73
