Board Meeting 11 Dec 2024 11 Dec 2024

1. Approval of Notice of Postal Ballot for seeking approval of the members of the Company to approve: a) Increase in Authorized Share Capital and Consequent Alteration of Capital Clause of Memorandum of Association of the Company 2. Approved the appointment of Mr. Ajit Jain, A Peer Reviewed Company Secretary in practice proprietor of M/s. Ajit Jain & Co., (FCS - 3933; COP No. - 2876) Practicing Company Secretaries as Scrutinizer to scrutinize e-voting process of postal ballot in a fair and transparent manner

Board Meeting 21 Nov 2024 18 Nov 2024

SAMYAK INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Further as intimated earlier vide our intimation dated 25th September 2024 the trading window of the company pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulation 2015 as amended & Code of Conduct framed there under has been closed w.e.f. 01st October 2024 for all designated persons (as defined in the code) of the Company till the closure of 48 hours after the announcement/declaration of Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 21.11.2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/11/2024)

Board Meeting 18 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

SAMYAK INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. SAMYAK INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year Ended 30.09.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/11/2024) We hereby inform to the exchange that meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company scheduled to be held today i.e. on 18th November, 2024 stands cancelled due to that financials of one of our subsidiaries are not available due to unavoidable reasons and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2024 had not been prepared. Intimation for the Board meeting to consider and approve unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2024 will be given separately. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/11/2024)

Board Meeting 28 Oct 2024 28 Oct 2024

Disclosure under Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended (Listing Regulations).

Board Meeting 26 Aug 2024 20 Aug 2024

SAMYAK INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider Proposal for raising of funds by way of issue of one or more of instruments comprising of equity shares/ convertible securities of any other description or warrants through Private Placement/Preferential Issue or such other methods or combinations thereof as may be decided by the Board subject to such statutory/regulatory approvals as may be necessary including the approval of the Shareholders of the Company wherever required. To consider approve and decide Date Time and mode for Conducting 30thAnnual General Meeting of the Company. To consider &approve the Notice of 30thAnnual General Meeting. To consider the appointment of Scrutinizer for 30thAnnual General Meeting. Any other matter with the permission of the Chairman. Outcome of Meeting of Board of Directors held on August 26, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/08/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 10 Aug 2024

SAMYAK INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting-SAMYAK-14.08.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 10 Jul 2024 10 Jul 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting dated 10.07.2024.

Board Meeting 13 Jun 2024 13 Jun 2024

Acceptance and taken on record the Resignation of Statutory Auditor of the Company.

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 18 May 2024

SAMYAK INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Audited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results for the Quarter and Year Ended 31.03.2024. Outcome of Board Meeting dated May 30, 2024. Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and Year Ended 31.03.2024. Reappointment of Secretarial Auditor and Internal Auditor. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 18 Apr 2024 18 Apr 2024

Re-appointment of Mr. Sunit Jain (DIN: 06924372) as a Managing Director on the Board of Directors of the Company for a term of 5 (Five) years w.e.f. 13th April, 2024 to 12th April, 2029 on the expiry of his existing term on 12th April, 2024, subject to approval of members of the Company in the forthcoming General Meeting. Re-appointment of Managing Director

Board Meeting 2 Apr 2024 2 Apr 2024

The Board of Directors of Company at its meeting held on Tuesday, April 02, 2024, has appointed Ms. Ujvala Churihar, Associate Member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India, having membership no. A62951, as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company in terms of provisions of Section 203 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule made thereunder and Regulation 6 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 with effect from April 02, 2024

Board Meeting 29 Jan 2024 22 Jan 2024