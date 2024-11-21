iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Samyak International Ltd Board Meeting

44.7
(8.50%)
Jan 16, 2025|01:09:00 PM

Samyak Internati CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting11 Dec 202411 Dec 2024
1. Approval of Notice of Postal Ballot for seeking approval of the members of the Company to approve: a) Increase in Authorized Share Capital and Consequent Alteration of Capital Clause of Memorandum of Association of the Company 2. Approved the appointment of Mr. Ajit Jain, A Peer Reviewed Company Secretary in practice proprietor of M/s. Ajit Jain & Co., (FCS - 3933; COP No. - 2876) Practicing Company Secretaries as Scrutinizer to scrutinize e-voting process of postal ballot in a fair and transparent manner
Board Meeting21 Nov 202418 Nov 2024
SAMYAK INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Further as intimated earlier vide our intimation dated 25th September 2024 the trading window of the company pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulation 2015 as amended & Code of Conduct framed there under has been closed w.e.f. 01st October 2024 for all designated persons (as defined in the code) of the Company till the closure of 48 hours after the announcement/declaration of Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 21.11.2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/11/2024)
Board Meeting18 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
SAMYAK INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. SAMYAK INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year Ended 30.09.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/11/2024) We hereby inform to the exchange that meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company scheduled to be held today i.e. on 18th November, 2024 stands cancelled due to that financials of one of our subsidiaries are not available due to unavoidable reasons and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2024 had not been prepared. Intimation for the Board meeting to consider and approve unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2024 will be given separately. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/11/2024)
Board Meeting28 Oct 202428 Oct 2024
Disclosure under Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended (Listing Regulations).
Board Meeting26 Aug 202420 Aug 2024
SAMYAK INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider Proposal for raising of funds by way of issue of one or more of instruments comprising of equity shares/ convertible securities of any other description or warrants through Private Placement/Preferential Issue or such other methods or combinations thereof as may be decided by the Board subject to such statutory/regulatory approvals as may be necessary including the approval of the Shareholders of the Company wherever required. To consider approve and decide Date Time and mode for Conducting 30thAnnual General Meeting of the Company. To consider &approve the Notice of 30thAnnual General Meeting. To consider the appointment of Scrutinizer for 30thAnnual General Meeting. Any other matter with the permission of the Chairman. Outcome of Meeting of Board of Directors held on August 26, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/08/2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 202410 Aug 2024
SAMYAK INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting-SAMYAK-14.08.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)
Board Meeting10 Jul 202410 Jul 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting dated 10.07.2024.
Board Meeting13 Jun 202413 Jun 2024
Acceptance and taken on record the Resignation of Statutory Auditor of the Company.
Board Meeting30 May 202418 May 2024
SAMYAK INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Audited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results for the Quarter and Year Ended 31.03.2024. Outcome of Board Meeting dated May 30, 2024. Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and Year Ended 31.03.2024. Reappointment of Secretarial Auditor and Internal Auditor. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting18 Apr 202418 Apr 2024
Re-appointment of Mr. Sunit Jain (DIN: 06924372) as a Managing Director on the Board of Directors of the Company for a term of 5 (Five) years w.e.f. 13th April, 2024 to 12th April, 2029 on the expiry of his existing term on 12th April, 2024, subject to approval of members of the Company in the forthcoming General Meeting. Re-appointment of Managing Director
Board Meeting2 Apr 20242 Apr 2024
The Board of Directors of Company at its meeting held on Tuesday, April 02, 2024, has appointed Ms. Ujvala Churihar, Associate Member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India, having membership no. A62951, as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company in terms of provisions of Section 203 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule made thereunder and Regulation 6 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 with effect from April 02, 2024
Board Meeting29 Jan 202422 Jan 2024
SAMYAK INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Approval of Un-Audited Financial Results (Consolidated and Standalone) for the Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31 2023. Approval of Standalone and Consolidated Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Months ended December 31, 2023, as recommended by Audit Committee of the Company. A copy of said Standalone and Consolidated Un-audited Financial Results and Limited Review Report of Auditors for the Quarter and Nine Months ended December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.01.2024)

Samyak Internati: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Samyak International Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.