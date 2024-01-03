Sanasa Tech Feb Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Equity Capital
15.5
15
0.05
0.05
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.15
0.08
-0.03
-0.03
Net Worth
15.65
15.08
0.02
0.02
Minority Interest
Debt
0.31
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
15.96
15.08
0.02
0.02
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
15.94
14.96
-0.03
-0.03
Inventories
3.97
3.68
0
0
Inventory Days
68.46
118.57
Sundry Debtors
11.76
11.15
0
0
Debtor Days
202.79
359.28
Other Current Assets
3.31
0.16
0
0
Sundry Creditors
-3.06
0
0
0
Creditor Days
52.76
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.04
-0.03
-0.03
-0.03
Cash
0
0.11
0.05
0.05
Total Assets
15.94
15.07
0.02
0.02
No Record Found
