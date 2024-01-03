Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
21.16
11.32
yoy growth (%)
86.85
Raw materials
-20.89
-11
As % of sales
98.7
97.18
Employee costs
-0.03
0
As % of sales
0.18
0.03
Other costs
-0.13
-0.2
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0.61
1.84
Operating profit
0.1
0.1
OPM
0.49
0.93
Depreciation
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
Other income
0
0
Profit before tax
0.1
0.1
Taxes
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
Adj. profit
0.1
0.1
Exceptional items
0
0
Net profit
0.1
0.1
yoy growth (%)
1.04
NPM
0.5
0.92
