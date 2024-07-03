Sanco Trans Ltd Summary

Sanco Trans Limited was incorporated in the year 1979 with a paid up share capital of Rs 5 lakhs by Late Sri K. Santhanam Reddiar as a Private Limited Company which took over his proprietary business carried on in that name and was converted into a Public Limited Company in the year 1986.The Company operates as a logistics company primarily in India. The company provides various services, such as air cargo, stevedoring, warehousing and distribution, transport, container terminal, customs clearance, multimodal transport operation/ freight forwarding, and civil engineering. The company offers services through container freight stations in Chennai and Tuticorin, air cargo, stevedoring, warehousing and distribution, inland container depot in Salem, transport and equipment, the Sanco container terminal, multi modal transport operation and freight forwarding, customs clearance, and civil engineering.The company is having a covered warehouse space of 100,000 sq. ft, open warehouse space of 60,000 sq ft, and having a capacity to store and handle 1,500 TEUs. They cater to clients like ABN Amro Central Enterprises, Bharat Heavy Electricals, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Chennai Petroleum Corporation, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation and several others.By this time, the company has established their niche in the market for the high quality of services in the Transport and Clearing & Forwarding sector.In April 2001, the company acquired about 9 acres of land together with Warehouse and Administration building for the Container Freight Station at Chennai. In June 22, 2001, they commenced their operations in the Container Freight Station at Tuticorin. During the year 2001-02, Sanco Warehousing Pvt Ltd and Sanco Contracts Pvt Ltd ceased to be the subsidiaries of the company with effect from March 18, 2002.During the year 2006-07, the company acquired one Reach Stacker at a cost of Rs 144.62 lakh and Rubber Tyre Gantry Crane at a cost of Rs 203.50 lakh for increasing their business.During the year 2007-08, the company acquired additional land measuring about 5.40 acres adjacent to the existing plant of operation at a cost of Rs 853 lakh to handle increased volume of business. Also, they improved their operating fleet by acquiring Reach Stacker, Fork lifts, Tractors Trailers, Light commercial vehicles at a total cost of about Rs 381 lakh.