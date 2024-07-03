Summary

Sanco Trans Limited was incorporated in the year 1979 with a paid up share capital of Rs 5 lakhs by Late Sri K. Santhanam Reddiar as a Private Limited Company which took over his proprietary business carried on in that name and was converted into a Public Limited Company in the year 1986.The Company operates as a logistics company primarily in India. The company provides various services, such as air cargo, stevedoring, warehousing and distribution, transport, container terminal, customs clearance, multimodal transport operation/ freight forwarding, and civil engineering. The company offers services through container freight stations in Chennai and Tuticorin, air cargo, stevedoring, warehousing and distribution, inland container depot in Salem, transport and equipment, the Sanco container terminal, multi modal transport operation and freight forwarding, customs clearance, and civil engineering.The company is having a covered warehouse space of 100,000 sq. ft, open warehouse space of 60,000 sq ft, and having a capacity to store and handle 1,500 TEUs. They cater to clients like ABN Amro Central Enterprises, Bharat Heavy Electricals, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Chennai Petroleum Corporation, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation and several others.By this time, the company has established their niche in the market for the high quality of services in the Transport and Clearing & Forwarding sector.In April 2001, the company acquired about 9 acres of land together with Warehouse and Ad

