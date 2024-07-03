iifl-logo-icon 1
Sanco Trans Ltd Share Price

782
(-5.65%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:44:00 PM

  • Open783.3
  • Day's High783.4
  • 52 Wk High904.7
  • Prev. Close828.85
  • Day's Low755.5
  • 52 Wk Low 575
  • Turnover (lac)0.9
  • P/E110.22
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value586.29
  • EPS7.52
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)140.76
  • Div. Yield0.18
Sanco Trans Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Logistics

Open

783.3

Prev. Close

828.85

Turnover(Lac.)

0.9

Day's High

783.4

Day's Low

755.5

52 Week's High

904.7

52 Week's Low

575

Book Value

586.29

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

140.76

P/E

110.22

EPS

7.52

Divi. Yield

0.18

Sanco Trans Ltd Corporate Action

31 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

31 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 31 May, 2024

arrow

30 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.5

arrow

1 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Sanco Trans Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Sanco Trans Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:41 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.41%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.41%

Non-Promoter- 27.58%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 27.58%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Sanco Trans Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1.8

1.8

1.8

1.8

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

103.48

102.6

102.16

94.11

Net Worth

105.28

104.4

103.96

95.91

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

101.77

96.12

79.97

82.28

yoy growth (%)

5.87

20.18

-2.8

9.3

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-10.48

-10.65

-10.65

-10.44

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

5.78

0.19

-1.01

0.32

Depreciation

-3.15

-4.79

-5.65

-5.83

Tax paid

-1.55

-0.08

1.23

0.35

Working capital

4.18

8.12

-1.69

3.48

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

5.87

20.18

-2.8

9.3

Op profit growth

54.7

61.54

-47.5

7.96

EBIT growth

159.7

83.33

-55.98

-12.15

Net profit growth

2,347.06

-45.22

-67.94

-36.66

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Gross Sales

118.8

101.77

96.12

105.69

87.91

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

118.8

101.77

96.12

105.69

87.91

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

5.83

1.83

1.83

2.6

3.32

Sanco Trans Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Container Corporation Of India Ltd

CONCOR

785.25

37.2247,844.84371.051.462,283.03199.7

Delhivery Ltd

DELHIVERY

341.95

199.9725,400.3319.0902,019.96131.49

Blue Dart Express Ltd

BLUEDART

6,812.5

59.916,166.0660.760.371,448.46628.82

Transport Corporation of India Ltd

TCI

1,155.3

24.549,002.8682.50.6998.5234.86

Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd

BLACKBUCK

453.35

08,000.66-269.78097.6349.63

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Sanco Trans Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Chairman

V Upendran

Managing Director

S Sathya Narayanan

Whole-time Director

U Udayabhaskar

Non Executive Director

S Devaki

Director (Finance) & CFO

S R Srinivasan

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Prasanna N

Independent Director

P R Renganath

Independent Director

BHARAT VENKAT EPUR

Additional Director

Vijayaraghavan Vikram

Additional Director

B Ramya

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sanco Trans Ltd

Summary

Sanco Trans Limited was incorporated in the year 1979 with a paid up share capital of Rs 5 lakhs by Late Sri K. Santhanam Reddiar as a Private Limited Company which took over his proprietary business carried on in that name and was converted into a Public Limited Company in the year 1986.The Company operates as a logistics company primarily in India. The company provides various services, such as air cargo, stevedoring, warehousing and distribution, transport, container terminal, customs clearance, multimodal transport operation/ freight forwarding, and civil engineering. The company offers services through container freight stations in Chennai and Tuticorin, air cargo, stevedoring, warehousing and distribution, inland container depot in Salem, transport and equipment, the Sanco container terminal, multi modal transport operation and freight forwarding, customs clearance, and civil engineering.The company is having a covered warehouse space of 100,000 sq. ft, open warehouse space of 60,000 sq ft, and having a capacity to store and handle 1,500 TEUs. They cater to clients like ABN Amro Central Enterprises, Bharat Heavy Electricals, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Chennai Petroleum Corporation, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation and several others.By this time, the company has established their niche in the market for the high quality of services in the Transport and Clearing & Forwarding sector.In April 2001, the company acquired about 9 acres of land together with Warehouse and Ad
Company FAQs

What is the Sanco Trans Ltd share price today?

The Sanco Trans Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹782 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sanco Trans Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sanco Trans Ltd is ₹140.76 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sanco Trans Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sanco Trans Ltd is 110.22 and 1.41 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sanco Trans Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sanco Trans Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sanco Trans Ltd is ₹575 and ₹904.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sanco Trans Ltd?

Sanco Trans Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 37.67%, 3 Years at 14.40%, 1 Year at 25.58%, 6 Month at 10.51%, 3 Month at 17.07% and 1 Month at 6.34%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sanco Trans Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sanco Trans Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.42 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 27.58 %

