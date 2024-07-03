SectorLogistics
Open₹783.3
Prev. Close₹828.85
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.9
Day's High₹783.4
Day's Low₹755.5
52 Week's High₹904.7
52 Week's Low₹575
Book Value₹586.29
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)140.76
P/E110.22
EPS7.52
Divi. Yield0.18
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.8
1.8
1.8
1.8
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
103.48
102.6
102.16
94.11
Net Worth
105.28
104.4
103.96
95.91
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
101.77
96.12
79.97
82.28
yoy growth (%)
5.87
20.18
-2.8
9.3
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-10.48
-10.65
-10.65
-10.44
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
5.78
0.19
-1.01
0.32
Depreciation
-3.15
-4.79
-5.65
-5.83
Tax paid
-1.55
-0.08
1.23
0.35
Working capital
4.18
8.12
-1.69
3.48
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
5.87
20.18
-2.8
9.3
Op profit growth
54.7
61.54
-47.5
7.96
EBIT growth
159.7
83.33
-55.98
-12.15
Net profit growth
2,347.06
-45.22
-67.94
-36.66
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Gross Sales
118.8
101.77
96.12
105.69
87.91
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
118.8
101.77
96.12
105.69
87.91
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
5.83
1.83
1.83
2.6
3.32
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Container Corporation Of India Ltd
CONCOR
785.25
|37.22
|47,844.84
|371.05
|1.46
|2,283.03
|199.7
Delhivery Ltd
DELHIVERY
341.95
|199.97
|25,400.33
|19.09
|0
|2,019.96
|131.49
Blue Dart Express Ltd
BLUEDART
6,812.5
|59.9
|16,166.06
|60.76
|0.37
|1,448.46
|628.82
Transport Corporation of India Ltd
TCI
1,155.3
|24.54
|9,002.86
|82.5
|0.6
|998.5
|234.86
Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd
BLACKBUCK
453.35
|0
|8,000.66
|-269.78
|0
|97.63
|49.63
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Chairman
V Upendran
Managing Director
S Sathya Narayanan
Whole-time Director
U Udayabhaskar
Non Executive Director
S Devaki
Director (Finance) & CFO
S R Srinivasan
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Prasanna N
Independent Director
P R Renganath
Independent Director
BHARAT VENKAT EPUR
Additional Director
Vijayaraghavan Vikram
Additional Director
B Ramya
Reports by Sanco Trans Ltd
Summary
Sanco Trans Limited was incorporated in the year 1979 with a paid up share capital of Rs 5 lakhs by Late Sri K. Santhanam Reddiar as a Private Limited Company which took over his proprietary business carried on in that name and was converted into a Public Limited Company in the year 1986.The Company operates as a logistics company primarily in India. The company provides various services, such as air cargo, stevedoring, warehousing and distribution, transport, container terminal, customs clearance, multimodal transport operation/ freight forwarding, and civil engineering. The company offers services through container freight stations in Chennai and Tuticorin, air cargo, stevedoring, warehousing and distribution, inland container depot in Salem, transport and equipment, the Sanco container terminal, multi modal transport operation and freight forwarding, customs clearance, and civil engineering.The company is having a covered warehouse space of 100,000 sq. ft, open warehouse space of 60,000 sq ft, and having a capacity to store and handle 1,500 TEUs. They cater to clients like ABN Amro Central Enterprises, Bharat Heavy Electricals, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Chennai Petroleum Corporation, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation and several others.By this time, the company has established their niche in the market for the high quality of services in the Transport and Clearing & Forwarding sector.In April 2001, the company acquired about 9 acres of land together with Warehouse and Ad
Read More
The Sanco Trans Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹782 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sanco Trans Ltd is ₹140.76 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sanco Trans Ltd is 110.22 and 1.41 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sanco Trans Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sanco Trans Ltd is ₹575 and ₹904.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Sanco Trans Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 37.67%, 3 Years at 14.40%, 1 Year at 25.58%, 6 Month at 10.51%, 3 Month at 17.07% and 1 Month at 6.34%.
