Sanco Trans Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

818
(7.35%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

101.77

96.12

79.97

82.28

yoy growth (%)

5.87

20.18

-2.8

9.3

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-10.48

-10.65

-10.65

-10.44

As % of sales

10.29

11.08

13.31

12.69

Other costs

-81.9

-79.39

-65.56

-64.68

As % of sales (Other Cost)

80.47

82.6

81.98

78.6

Operating profit

9.38

6.06

3.75

7.15

OPM

9.22

6.31

4.69

8.69

Depreciation

-3.15

-4.79

-5.65

-5.83

Interest expense

-2.27

-2.9

-2.7

-3.52

Other income

1.83

1.83

3.59

2.53

Profit before tax

5.78

0.19

-1.01

0.32

Taxes

-1.55

-0.08

1.23

0.35

Tax rate

-26.95

-40.12

-121.48

112.36

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

4.22

0.11

0.21

0.67

Exceptional items

-1.3

0

0

0

Net profit

2.92

0.11

0.21

0.68

yoy growth (%)

2,347.06

-45.22

-67.94

-36.66

NPM

2.87

0.12

0.27

0.82

