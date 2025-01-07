Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
101.77
96.12
79.97
82.28
yoy growth (%)
5.87
20.18
-2.8
9.3
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-10.48
-10.65
-10.65
-10.44
As % of sales
10.29
11.08
13.31
12.69
Other costs
-81.9
-79.39
-65.56
-64.68
As % of sales (Other Cost)
80.47
82.6
81.98
78.6
Operating profit
9.38
6.06
3.75
7.15
OPM
9.22
6.31
4.69
8.69
Depreciation
-3.15
-4.79
-5.65
-5.83
Interest expense
-2.27
-2.9
-2.7
-3.52
Other income
1.83
1.83
3.59
2.53
Profit before tax
5.78
0.19
-1.01
0.32
Taxes
-1.55
-0.08
1.23
0.35
Tax rate
-26.95
-40.12
-121.48
112.36
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
4.22
0.11
0.21
0.67
Exceptional items
-1.3
0
0
0
Net profit
2.92
0.11
0.21
0.68
yoy growth (%)
2,347.06
-45.22
-67.94
-36.66
NPM
2.87
0.12
0.27
0.82
