Sanco Trans Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
5.78
0.19
-1.01
0.32
Depreciation
-3.15
-4.79
-5.65
-5.83
Tax paid
-1.55
-0.08
1.23
0.35
Working capital
4.18
8.12
-1.69
3.48
Other operating items
Operating
5.25
3.44
-7.12
-1.67
Capital expenditure
0.79
6.16
3.49
-20.08
Free cash flow
6.04
9.61
-3.63
-21.75
Equity raised
182.49
182.65
187.07
192.48
Investing
0
-0.01
-0.09
0
Financing
1.06
-2.48
-1.79
-1.91
Dividends paid
0
0
0.16
0.16
Net in cash
189.59
189.77
181.71
168.97
