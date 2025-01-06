iifl-logo-icon 1
Sanco Trans Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Sanco Trans FINANCIALS

Cash Flow
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

5.78

0.19

-1.01

0.32

Depreciation

-3.15

-4.79

-5.65

-5.83

Tax paid

-1.55

-0.08

1.23

0.35

Working capital

4.18

8.12

-1.69

3.48

Other operating items

Operating

5.25

3.44

-7.12

-1.67

Capital expenditure

0.79

6.16

3.49

-20.08

Free cash flow

6.04

9.61

-3.63

-21.75

Equity raised

182.49

182.65

187.07

192.48

Investing

0

-0.01

-0.09

0

Financing

1.06

-2.48

-1.79

-1.91

Dividends paid

0

0

0.16

0.16

Net in cash

189.59

189.77

181.71

168.97

