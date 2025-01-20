Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
5.87
9.34
-2.23
9.39
Op profit growth
54.77
48.73
-36.11
-2.45
EBIT growth
160.71
249.72
-43.49
-44.17
Net profit growth
2,708.29
-113.46
-56.56
208.77
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
9.21
6.3
4.63
7.09
EBIT margin
7.91
3.21
1
1.73
Net profit margin
2.86
0.1
-0.87
-1.97
RoCE
6.55
2.48
0.68
1.18
RoNW
0.77
0.02
-0.2
-0.46
RoA
0.59
0.02
-0.14
-0.33
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
16.18
0.58
0
0
Dividend per share
1.5
0
0.9
0.9
Cash EPS
-1.35
-26.07
-40.42
-47.07
Book value per share
532.38
516.83
517.83
518.72
Valuation ratios
P/E
13.75
206.89
0
0
P/CEPS
-164.47
-4.6
-6.19
-5.79
P/B
0.41
0.23
0.48
0.52
EV/EBIDTA
5.27
5.75
9.14
9.02
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
-21.04
-9.13
Tax payout
-27
-43.54
-61.55
-16.87
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
93.3
82.66
82.81
63.4
Inventory days
0.41
0.36
0.47
0.48
Creditor days
-59.27
-75.58
-92.58
-59.85
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-3.53
-1.06
-0.3
-0.42
Net debt / equity
0.19
0.25
0.24
0.27
Net debt / op. profit
2.03
3.91
5.52
3.99
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-10.29
-11.08
-12.17
-11.66
Other costs
-80.48
-82.61
-83.18
-81.24
