iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sanco Trans Ltd Key Ratios

750
(2.74%)
Jan 20, 2025|12:36:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Sanco Trans Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

5.87

9.34

-2.23

9.39

Op profit growth

54.77

48.73

-36.11

-2.45

EBIT growth

160.71

249.72

-43.49

-44.17

Net profit growth

2,708.29

-113.46

-56.56

208.77

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

9.21

6.3

4.63

7.09

EBIT margin

7.91

3.21

1

1.73

Net profit margin

2.86

0.1

-0.87

-1.97

RoCE

6.55

2.48

0.68

1.18

RoNW

0.77

0.02

-0.2

-0.46

RoA

0.59

0.02

-0.14

-0.33

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

16.18

0.58

0

0

Dividend per share

1.5

0

0.9

0.9

Cash EPS

-1.35

-26.07

-40.42

-47.07

Book value per share

532.38

516.83

517.83

518.72

Valuation ratios

P/E

13.75

206.89

0

0

P/CEPS

-164.47

-4.6

-6.19

-5.79

P/B

0.41

0.23

0.48

0.52

EV/EBIDTA

5.27

5.75

9.14

9.02

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

-21.04

-9.13

Tax payout

-27

-43.54

-61.55

-16.87

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

93.3

82.66

82.81

63.4

Inventory days

0.41

0.36

0.47

0.48

Creditor days

-59.27

-75.58

-92.58

-59.85

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-3.53

-1.06

-0.3

-0.42

Net debt / equity

0.19

0.25

0.24

0.27

Net debt / op. profit

2.03

3.91

5.52

3.99

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-10.29

-11.08

-12.17

-11.66

Other costs

-80.48

-82.61

-83.18

-81.24

Sanco Trans : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Sanco Trans Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.