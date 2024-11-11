Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 1 Nov 2024

SANCO TRANS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half year Ended September 30 2024

Board Meeting 18 Sep 2024 19 Sep 2024

Letter attached

Board Meeting 10 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

SANCO TRANS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited Financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 We are submitting herewith unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/08/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 20 May 2024

SANCO TRANS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 and to recommend dividend if any for the financial year ended 31st March 2024 We submit herewith the Financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 Letter attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 30/05/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024