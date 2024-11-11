iifl-logo-icon 1
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting11 Nov 20241 Nov 2024
SANCO TRANS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half year Ended September 30 2024
Board Meeting18 Sep 202419 Sep 2024
Letter attached
Board Meeting10 Aug 20242 Aug 2024
SANCO TRANS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited Financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 We are submitting herewith unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/08/2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202420 May 2024
SANCO TRANS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 and to recommend dividend if any for the financial year ended 31st March 2024 We submit herewith the Financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 Letter attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 30/05/2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20241 Feb 2024
SANCO TRANS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the meeting of board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday 14th February 2024 at 5.30 P.M interalia to consider Unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 We hereby submit unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.02.2024)

