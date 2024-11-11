|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|11 Nov 2024
|1 Nov 2024
|SANCO TRANS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half year Ended September 30 2024
|Board Meeting
|18 Sep 2024
|19 Sep 2024
|Letter attached
|Board Meeting
|10 Aug 2024
|2 Aug 2024
|SANCO TRANS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited Financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 We are submitting herewith unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|20 May 2024
|SANCO TRANS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 and to recommend dividend if any for the financial year ended 31st March 2024 We submit herewith the Financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 Letter attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 30/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2024
|1 Feb 2024
|SANCO TRANS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the meeting of board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday 14th February 2024 at 5.30 P.M interalia to consider Unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 We hereby submit unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.02.2024)
