TO THE MEMBERS OF SANCO TRANS LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Financial Statements of SANCO TRANS LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash flows for the year then ended, and a summary of the material accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other Accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, the profit, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act, and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

A. Revenue Recognition

Reference may be made to Note:3.1 of material accounting policies, Note:21 and Note:44 to the financial statements of the Company.

Revenue recognition is inherently an area of audit risk, which we have substantially focused on mainly covering the aspects of cut off.

Considering the impact of Ind AS 115 and cut-off are key audit matters

Principal Audit Procedures

Our audit procedures relating to revenue comprised of test of controls and substantive procedures including the following:

i. We performed procedures to assess the design and internal controls established by the management and tested the operating effectiveness of relevant controls relating to the recognition of revenue.

ii. Selected a sample of continuing and new contracts, and tested the operating effectiveness of the internal control, relating to identification of the distinct performance obligations and determination of transaction price. We carried out a combination of procedures involving enquiry and observation, reperformance and inspection of evidence in respect of operation of these controls.

iii. We have tested, on a sample basis, whether specific revenue transactions around the reporting date has been recognised in the appropriate period by comparing the transactions selected with relevant underlying documentation, including goods delivery notes, customer acknowledgement/proof of acceptance and the terms of service.

iv. We have also validated subsequent credit notes up to the date of this Report to ensure the appropriateness and accuracy of the revenue recognition.

v. We tested journal entries on a sample basis to identify any unusual or irregular items.

vi. We also considered the adequacy of the disclosures in Companys financial statements in relation to Ind AS 115 and were satisfied they meet the disclosure requirements.

Conclusion

Based on the procedures performed above, we did not find any material exceptions with regards to timing of revenue recognition and disclosure requirement of Ind AS 115 in the financial statements.

B. Impairment in Trade Receivables

Reference may be made to Note:7 to the financial statements of the Company.

The Company is exposed to potential risk of financial loss when there is the risk of default on receivables from the customers for which the Management would make specific provision against individual balances with reference to the recoverable amount. Such provision/allowance for credit losses is based on historical experience adjusted to reflect current and estimated future economic conditions.

For the purpose of impairment assessment, significant judgements and assumptions, including the credit risks of customers, the timing and amount of realization of these receivables, are required for the identification of impairment events and the determination of the impairment charge.

In view of the above, we identified allowance for credit losses as a key audit matter since significant judgement is exercised in calculating the expected credit losses/impairment charge.

Principal Audit Procedures

We have performed the following procedures in relation to the recoverability of trade receivables and computing allowance for credit losses:

• Tested the effectiveness of the control over the methodology for computing the allowance for credit losses, including consideration of the economic conditions and completeness and accuracy of information used in the estimation of probability of default.

• Tested the accuracy of aging of trade receivables at year end on a sample basis.

• Obtained a list of outstanding receivables and identified any debtors with financial difficulty through discussion with management.

• Assessed the recoverability of the unsettled receivables on a sample basis through our evaluation of managements assessment with reference to the credit profile of the customers, historical payment pattern of customers, publicly available information and latest correspondence with customers and to consider if any additional provision should be made;

• Tested subsequent settlement of trade receivables after the balance sheet date on a sample basis.

Conclusion

Based on the above procedures we found the key judgements and assumptions used by management in the recoverability assessment of trade receivables to be supportable based on the available evidence and consequently are satisfied on the sufficiency of provisions/allowance for credit losses.

C. Contingent Liabilities related to claims against the company/Disputed demands

The Company is exposed to variety of different laws, regulations and interpretations thereof. Consequently, in the normal course of business, Provisions and Contingent Liabilities may arise from legal proceedings, constructive obligations and commercial claims. •

• Management applies significant judgement when considering whether and how much to provide for the potential exposure of each matter.

• These estimates could change substantially over time as new facts emerge as each legal case or matters progresses.

• Given the different views possible, basis of interpretations, complexity and the magnitude of potential exposures, the judgement necessary to estimate the amount of provision required or determine required disclosures will be critical.

Principal Audit Procedures

Our audit procedure included, but was not limited to the following:

* Obtained an understanding of the management process for:

i) Controls and identification of legal actions initiated in respect of claims and disputed amount against the company

ii) Assessment of accounting treatment for each such litigation identified and

iii) Measurement of amounts involved

* Obtained an understanding of the nature of litigations pending against the company and discussed the developments during the year for key litigations with the management

* Assessed managements conclusions through understanding precedents set in similar cases

* Evaluated the adequacy and completeness of disclosures made for their appropriateness in accordance with the applicable accounting standards

Conclusion:

Based on the above procedures we found that the estimation and assessment done by the management in determining the extent of possible future cash outflow to the company is reasonable and the same is disclosed in the financial statement in Note:39.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information in their report to members etc., The other information comprises the information included in the Annual report but does not include the financial statements and our report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact.

We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management for the Financial Statements.

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls systems in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (I) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with the those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore, the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by Section143 (3) of the Companies Act, 2013, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in paragraph 2(B)(f) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including other Comprehensive income, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Financial Statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act read with the relevant rules issued thereunder.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31,2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

(f) The modifications relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are stated in paragraph 2(A)(b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) and paragraph 2(B)(f) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules,2014.

(g) With respect to the adequacy of the Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in Annexure "A". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

(i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanation given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impacts of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements (Ref Note No:39).

ii. The company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses as at March 31,2024.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provided any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11 (e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. (a) The dividend declared for the previous year and paid by the Company during the year is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act, to the extent it applies to payment of Dividend.

(b) As stated in Note: 32 to the financial statements, the Board of directors have proposed dividend for the financial year 2023-24, which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuring Annual General Meeting. The amount of dividend proposed is in accordance with section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, except for the instances mentioned below, the company has used an accounting software used for maintaining its books of account, which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has been operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the respective software:

The feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility was not enabled to log any direct data changes for the accounting software used for maintaining the books of account relating to payroll and billing software for CFS division.

Further, for the periods where audit trail (edit log) facility was enabled and operated throughout the year for the respective accounting software, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 01, 2023, reporting under Rule 11 (g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order,2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act we, give in "Annexure B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

ANNEXURE "A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date to the Members of Sanco Trans Limited)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial statement of SANCO TRANS LIMITED ("the Company") as of March 31,2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control with reference to Financial Statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statement based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Financial Statements (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statement was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to financial statement and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statement included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statement, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to Financial Statement.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statement

A companys internal financial control with reference to Financial Statement is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over with reference to Financial Statement includes those policies and procedures that (i) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and disposition of the assets of the company; (ii) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (iii) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the Financial Statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statement

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial Statement, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statement to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to Financial Statement may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to Financial statement and such internal financial controls with reference to financial controls system were operating effectively as at March 31,2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

ANNEXURE "B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date to the members of SANCO TRANS LIMITED ("the Company") for the year ended March 31, 2024)

1. In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment:

(a) (i) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and relevant details of right- of-use-assets

(ii) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The Company has a program of verification to cover all the items of Property, Plant and Equipment and right-of-use assets in a phased manner which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, certain fixed assets were physically verified by the management during the year. According to the information and explanation given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed during the year on such verification.

(c) Based on our examination of the registered sale deed / transfer deed / conveyance deed provided to us, we report that, the title in respect of immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favor of the lessee), disclosed in Note:1 of the financial statements under Property, Plant and Equipment are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date. In respect of Building constructed in 2015 on land earlier taken on lease and disclosed under Investment Property aggregating Rs. 2184.58 Lakhs (Refer Note:3), the same continues to be owned / in possession of / used by the company with the consent of the land owner.

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets during the year.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the company as on March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

2. (a) The management has conducted physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals during the year. In our opinion the coverage and the procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate. Discrepancies of 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory were not noticed on such physical verification and have been properly dealt with in the books of account.

b) The Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of rupees five crores, in aggregate, during the year, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. Based on the records examined by us in the normal course of audit of the financial statements, the returns / statements along with subsequent revisions filed by the Company with the banks are in agreement with the books of accounts of the Company.

3. The Company has not made investments in, provided any guarantee or security, or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties.

a. The Company has not provided any loan, guarantee or security to any other entity during the year. Hence, reporting under clause 3(iii)(a) is not applicable.

b. The Company has not made investments in, provided guarantees to, given security and hence reporting on whether all loans and advances in the nature of loans and guarantees are not prejudicial to the companys interest under clause 3(iii)(b) is not applicable.

c. The Company has not provided any loan, guarantee or security to any other entity during the year. Hence, reporting on the stipulation of repayment of principal and interest and the regularity thereof under clause 3(iii)(c) is not applicable.

d. The Company has not provided any loan, guarantee or security to any other entity. Hence, reporting on the amount overdue and steps taken for recovery of principal and interest under clause 3(iii)(d) is not applicable.

e. The Company has not provided any loan, guarantee or security to any other entity. Hence, reporting under clause 3(iii)(e) is not applicable.

f. According to information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed, the Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year. Hence, reporting under clause 3(iii)(f) is not applicable.

4. According to information and explanation given to us, the Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured, furnished guarantees or provided security to any party covered by provisions of sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013. Hence reporting on whether there is a compliance with the said provisions does not arise.

5. According to information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits during the year and there are no unclaimed deposits as at March 31, 2024 to which the provisions of section 73 and section 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act are applicable. Accordingly, the provisions of clause (v) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

6. Pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government of India, the Company is not required to maintain cost records as specified under Section 148(1) of the Act in respect of its products. Hence, reporting under this clause does not arises.

7. According to the information and explanations given to us and the books of account examined by us, in respect of statutory dues:

(a) The company is generally regular in depositing amounts of undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, Provident Fund, Income-tax, Sales-tax, Service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, cess, Value Added Tax and any other material statutory dues as applicable to the appropriate authorities during the year. There were no material undisputed amounts payable in respect of the aforesaid statutory dues outstanding as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable except for a sum of Rs.0.49 lakhs due towards provident fund.

(b) there are no statutory dues referred to in above sub-clause, which have not been deposited on account of any dispute with the relevant authorities except for the following:

Amount (In Rs. Lakhs) of Disputed dues Name of the Statute Nature of Dues Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending 8.71 Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax 18.04.2006 to 31.03.2008 CESTAT 3.85 Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax 18.04.2006 to 31.03.2008 CESTAT

8. As per the information and explanation given to us, there were no transactions that are not previously recorded in the books of account that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

9. (a) According to information and explanation given to us, there is no default in repayment of dues to any bank or financial institution. The Company does not have any borrowings from Government or by way of Debentures.

(b) As per the information and explanation given to us, the company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) To the best of our knowledge and belief, in our opinion, term loan availed by the company were, applied by the company during the year for the purposes for which the loans were obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and the procedures performed by us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have prima facie been for long term purposes by the company.

(e) The company does not have any subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies. Accordingly, the provisions of Clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(f) The company does not have any subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies. Accordingly, the provisions of Clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order are not applicable to the Company

10. (a) As per the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not raised any monies by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under the provisions of clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares (covered by section 42 and section 62 (1)c of the Companies Act, 2013) or fully or partly convertible debentures and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

11. (a) No fraud by the company and no material fraud on the company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report.

(c) As per the information and explanation given to us, there are no whistle-blower complaints received during the year by the company up to the date of this report

12. The Company is not a Nidhi Company and accordingly the provisions of Clause 3(xii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

13. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us all transactions with related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013, where applicable. The details of the transactions during the year have been disclosed in the Financial Statements as required by the applicable Accounting Standards. (Refer Note:36 to Financial Statements).

14. (a) In our opinion, the company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports for the year under audit issued to the Company during the year, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

15. In our opinion, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions during the year, with its Directors or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

16. (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not conducted non-banking financial / housing finance activities during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the reporting under clause3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) Based on the information and explanations provided by the management of the Company, the Group does not have any CICs, which are part of the Group. We have not, however, separately evaluated whether the information provided by the management is accurate and complete. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

17. The company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and for the immediately preceding financial year.

18. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year. Accordingly, the provisions of Clause 3(xviii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

19. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of: (i) the financial ratios, (ii) ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, (iii) other information accompanying the financial statements, (iv) our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and (v) based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

20. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the provision of Section 135 is not applicable to the company. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)a of the order is not applicable for the year.

21. The company does not have any subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies and further, clause3(xxi) of the order is not applicable in respect of standalone financial statements. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said clause has been included in this report.

For M.S. Krishnaswami & Rajan

Chartered Accountants

Registration No. 01554S

M.S. Murali - Partner

Membership No. 26453

UDIN: 24026453BKCLWQ4014

30th May 2024

Chennai