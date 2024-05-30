INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

To the Members of SANGAL PAPERS LIMITED, MEERUT

Report on the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of SANGAL PAPERS LIMITED, MEERUT ("the Company") which comprise the Balance sheet as at 31 March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone IND AS financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind As") and other accounting policies generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2024 and its profit including other comprehensive income, its cash flows and changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143 (10) of the act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ‘Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAI‘s Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Standalone Ind AS financial statements.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements for the financial year ended 31 March 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone IND AS financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. During the year under consideration, we have no key audit matters to report.

Information other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual report 2023-24, but does not include the Standalone Ind AS financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Standalone Ind AS Financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone Ind AS financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the Financial Position, Financial Performance including Other Comprehensive Income, Cash Flows and the Statement of Changes in Equity of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial control, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Ind AS financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Companys Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Ind AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an Auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Ind AS financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatements of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(1) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements, or if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Ind AS financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Ind AS standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, make sit probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Ind AS standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and evaluating and the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the IND AS financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in the Annexure A, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that;

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit.

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c. The Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account.

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Ind AS financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act.

e. On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164 (2) of the Act.

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements.

g. With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

(i) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Standalone Ind AS financial statements as at 31 March, 2024. - Refer Note 37 to the Standalone Ind As financial statements;

(ii) The Company did not have any long term contracts including derivatives contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses as at 31 March, 2024;

(iii) There has been no amount required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company;

(iv)(a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entities, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(c) Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under subclause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

(v) The company has not declared or paid dividend during the year covered by our audit.

(vi) Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

As provision to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2024, reporting under Rule 11 (g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

For RAJ VIYOM & CO., Chartered Accountants, Firm Regn. No. 002011C CA Raj Kumar Sharma Dated: 30.05.2024 Partner Place: MUZAFFARNAGAR Membership No.077650 UDIN: 24077650BKDFIH3071

ANNEXURE A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(The annexure referred to in our report to the members of SANGAL PAPERS LIMITED, MEERUT (‘the Company) for the year ended 31 March 2024.

(i) (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant & equipment.

(b) The Company does not have any intangible asset.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, physical verification of property, plant & equipment have been carried out by the management. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable, having regard to the size of the company and nature of its assets.

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, plant & equipment during the year.

(e) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the company.

(f) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company as at 31 March, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988(As amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

(ii)(a) The inventories (except for goods in transit) were physically verified during the year by the management at reasonable intervals and no material discrepancies were noticed on such physical verification. In our opinion and according the information and explanations given to us the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate having regard to the size of the company and the nature of its operations. In respect of goods in transit, the goods have been received subsequent to the year-end. No discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventories were noticed on such physical verification of inventories by the management as compared with book of account.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, at point of time during the year, from bank on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the quarterly returns or statements filed by the company with such bank are in agreement with the audited books of account of the Company, the differences, if any are either not material or minor in nature.

(iii) The Company has not made any investments, provided any guarantee or given any security, or provided any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, Limited Liability partnerships or other parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act 2013, hence clause (iii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not made any investments or given any loans, or provided any guaranty or security as specified under Section 185 & 186 of the Companies Act, 2013, hence provision of the clause (iv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(v) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not accepted any deposit or amounts which are deemed to be deposits. Hence, reporting under clause (v) of the Order is not applicable.

(vi) The maintenance of cost records has been specified by the Central Government under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013. We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014, as amended prescribed bt the Central Government for maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of The Companies Act, 2013, and are of the opinion, that prima facie, the prescribed cost records have been made and maintained by the Company. We have, however, not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

(vii) (a) According to the records of company and information and explanations given to us, the company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including, provident fund employees state insurance, income-tax, duty of customs, goods and service tax, cess and any other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities during the year. There is no undisputed amounts payable, as at 31.03.2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no dues of income tax, duty of customs, goods and service tax which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute.

(viii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that were surrendered or disclosed as income in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) during the year.

(ix) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instrument). The Company has taken term loan from bank and has been applied to the purpose for which they were raised.

(d) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, funds raised on short term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long term purposes by the company.

(e) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries or associates.

(f) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries or associate companies.

(x)(a) The Company has not issued any of its securities (including debt instruments) during the year hence reporting under clause (x) (a) is not applicable.

(b) During the year the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause (x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) (a) According to information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) To the best of our knowledge, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act 2013 has been filed ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there were no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year and up to the date of this report.

(xii) In our opinion, the Company is not a Nidhi Company hence reporting under clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 , where applicable and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date of the audit report, for the period under audit.

(xv) According to the information and explanations provided by the management, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with any of its directors or persons connected with such directors and hence provisions of section 192 of Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) According to the information and explanations provided to us, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause(xvi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) According to the information and explanations provided to us, there has no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

(xix) According to the information and explanations provided to us and On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the provision of section 135 are not applicable on the company hence, the provisions of clause (xx) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xxi) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the company is not required to prepare Consolidate financial statement hence, the provisions of clause (xxi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

For RAJ VIYOM & CO., Chartered Accountants, Firm Regn. No. 002011C CA Raj Kumar Sharma Dated: 30.05.2024 Partner Place: MUZAFFARNAGAR Membership No.077650 UDIN: 24077650BKDFIH3071

ANNEXURE B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1 (f) under ‘Report on other Legal and Requirements section of our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of SANGAL PAPERS LIMITED, MEERUT (‘the company) as of 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone Ind As financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on the internal control with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on auditing prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone Ind AS financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that:

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of the Management and directors of the Company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us. The Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements, and such internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the criteria for internal financial control with reference to financial statements established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting, issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.