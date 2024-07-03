Summary

Sangal Papers was incorporated as a public limited company in Nov 80 by Sangal family with the main object for setting up a project for the manufacture of paper. Presently the Company is a major manufacturer and supplier of newsprint paper. To keep pace with increasing demand, the Company has added a lot of specialized grades of products to its portfolio and increased 36000 TPA capacity to the current level. It specializes in manufacturing wide range of colour papers which find use in various applications.The companys products, writing and printing paper is used for printing of educational books and forms by the private as well as Government Departments and kraft paper is used by the packaging industries as raw materials for making the corrugated boxes, envelopes and other packing materials.The Company has 3 machines which are outfitted with a series of advanced equipments. Machine 1 caters to writing & printing, activity/ high bulk and construction paper segment. Machine 2 is engaged in newsprint manufacturing and Machine 3 manufacture MG varieties.The Company offer Ribbed papers in kraft and coloured variants. These papers are used extensively for creating murals and other artwork, as well as craftwork on a large scale, compositions, stage sets, shop window dressing, group projects, and even for decorating and protecting tables at events of all kinds, wrapping large items, etc. Also used for school book covers, exercise books, notebooks, envelopes etc. Packing Papers are hi

