SectorPaper
Open₹296.8
Prev. Close₹280.55
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.84
Day's High₹296.8
Day's Low₹283.3
52 Week's High₹325
52 Week's Low₹169.05
Book Value₹330.33
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)38.51
P/E8.67
EPS32.36
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.31
1.31
1.31
1.31
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
40.25
37.83
34.48
32.85
Net Worth
41.56
39.14
35.79
34.16
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
105.91
125.68
104.23
yoy growth (%)
-15.73
10.47
Raw materials
-56.43
-67.86
-63.53
As % of sales
53.28
53.99
60.95
Employee costs
-7.28
-7.75
-4.44
-3.78
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.76
1.9
2.61
Depreciation
-1.36
-1.29
-1
-0.93
Tax paid
-0.11
-0.1
-0.91
Working capital
-2.43
2.99
1.37
-2.34
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-15.73
10.47
Op profit growth
-25.26
-2.2
EBIT growth
-39.49
-2.25
Net profit growth
-63.77
-30.7
52.22
3.11
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd
ABREL
2,386.4
|78.04
|26,655.06
|14.29
|0.21
|916.39
|401.54
JK Paper Ltd
JKPAPER
423.05
|10.79
|7,166.57
|120.95
|2.01
|1,423.64
|277.4
West Coast Paper Mills Ltd
WSTCSTPAPR
562.75
|10.77
|3,716.96
|91.98
|1.42
|609.36
|398.05
Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd
SESHAPAPER
304.95
|10.57
|1,923.26
|24.78
|1.57
|398.4
|299.47
Andhra Paper Ltd
ANDHRAPAP
95.25
|9.95
|1,894.05
|41.72
|2.1
|432.28
|97.67
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Himanshu Sangal
Whole Time Director & CFO
Amit Sangal
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Tanmay Sangal
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Vinayak Sangal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Anant Vats
Chairman & Independent Directo
Sapan Sodhi
Independent Director
Vartika Malik
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Sangal Papers Ltd
Summary
Sangal Papers was incorporated as a public limited company in Nov 80 by Sangal family with the main object for setting up a project for the manufacture of paper. Presently the Company is a major manufacturer and supplier of newsprint paper. To keep pace with increasing demand, the Company has added a lot of specialized grades of products to its portfolio and increased 36000 TPA capacity to the current level. It specializes in manufacturing wide range of colour papers which find use in various applications.The companys products, writing and printing paper is used for printing of educational books and forms by the private as well as Government Departments and kraft paper is used by the packaging industries as raw materials for making the corrugated boxes, envelopes and other packing materials.The Company has 3 machines which are outfitted with a series of advanced equipments. Machine 1 caters to writing & printing, activity/ high bulk and construction paper segment. Machine 2 is engaged in newsprint manufacturing and Machine 3 manufacture MG varieties.The Company offer Ribbed papers in kraft and coloured variants. These papers are used extensively for creating murals and other artwork, as well as craftwork on a large scale, compositions, stage sets, shop window dressing, group projects, and even for decorating and protecting tables at events of all kinds, wrapping large items, etc. Also used for school book covers, exercise books, notebooks, envelopes etc. Packing Papers are hi
Read More
The Sangal Papers Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹293.95 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sangal Papers Ltd is ₹38.51 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sangal Papers Ltd is 8.67 and 0.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sangal Papers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sangal Papers Ltd is ₹169.05 and ₹325 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Sangal Papers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 34.04%, 3 Years at 47.09%, 1 Year at 60.50%, 6 Month at 25.81%, 3 Month at 3.05% and 1 Month at 0.23%.
