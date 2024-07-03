iifl-logo-icon 1
Sangal Papers Ltd Share Price

293.95
(4.78%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:29:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open296.8
  • Day's High296.8
  • 52 Wk High325
  • Prev. Close280.55
  • Day's Low283.3
  • 52 Wk Low 169.05
  • Turnover (lac)0.84
  • P/E8.67
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value330.33
  • EPS32.36
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)38.51
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Sangal Papers Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Paper

Open

296.8

Prev. Close

280.55

Turnover(Lac.)

0.84

Day's High

296.8

Day's Low

283.3

52 Week's High

325

52 Week's Low

169.05

Book Value

330.33

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

38.51

P/E

8.67

EPS

32.36

Divi. Yield

0

Sangal Papers Ltd Corporate Action

28 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

5 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

5 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Aug, 2024

Sangal Papers Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Sangal Papers Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:41 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 39.47%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 39.47%

Non-Promoter- 60.52%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 60.52%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Sangal Papers Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1.31

1.31

1.31

1.31

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

40.25

37.83

34.48

32.85

Net Worth

41.56

39.14

35.79

34.16

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

105.91

125.68

104.23

yoy growth (%)

-15.73

10.47

Raw materials

-56.43

-67.86

-63.53

As % of sales

53.28

53.99

60.95

Employee costs

-7.28

-7.75

-4.44

-3.78

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.76

1.9

2.61

Depreciation

-1.36

-1.29

-1

-0.93

Tax paid

-0.11

-0.1

-0.91

Working capital

-2.43

2.99

1.37

-2.34

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-15.73

10.47

Op profit growth

-25.26

-2.2

EBIT growth

-39.49

-2.25

Net profit growth

-63.77

-30.7

52.22

3.11

No Record Found

Sangal Papers Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd

ABREL

2,386.4

78.0426,655.0614.290.21916.39401.54

JK Paper Ltd

JKPAPER

423.05

10.797,166.57120.952.011,423.64277.4

West Coast Paper Mills Ltd

WSTCSTPAPR

562.75

10.773,716.9691.981.42609.36398.05

Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd

SESHAPAPER

304.95

10.571,923.2624.781.57398.4299.47

Andhra Paper Ltd

ANDHRAPAP

95.25

9.951,894.0541.722.1432.2897.67

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Sangal Papers Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Himanshu Sangal

Whole Time Director & CFO

Amit Sangal

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Tanmay Sangal

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Vinayak Sangal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Anant Vats

Chairman & Independent Directo

Sapan Sodhi

Independent Director

Vartika Malik

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sangal Papers Ltd

Summary

Sangal Papers was incorporated as a public limited company in Nov 80 by Sangal family with the main object for setting up a project for the manufacture of paper. Presently the Company is a major manufacturer and supplier of newsprint paper. To keep pace with increasing demand, the Company has added a lot of specialized grades of products to its portfolio and increased 36000 TPA capacity to the current level. It specializes in manufacturing wide range of colour papers which find use in various applications.The companys products, writing and printing paper is used for printing of educational books and forms by the private as well as Government Departments and kraft paper is used by the packaging industries as raw materials for making the corrugated boxes, envelopes and other packing materials.The Company has 3 machines which are outfitted with a series of advanced equipments. Machine 1 caters to writing & printing, activity/ high bulk and construction paper segment. Machine 2 is engaged in newsprint manufacturing and Machine 3 manufacture MG varieties.The Company offer Ribbed papers in kraft and coloured variants. These papers are used extensively for creating murals and other artwork, as well as craftwork on a large scale, compositions, stage sets, shop window dressing, group projects, and even for decorating and protecting tables at events of all kinds, wrapping large items, etc. Also used for school book covers, exercise books, notebooks, envelopes etc. Packing Papers are hi
Company FAQs

What is the Sangal Papers Ltd share price today?

The Sangal Papers Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹293.95 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sangal Papers Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sangal Papers Ltd is ₹38.51 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sangal Papers Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sangal Papers Ltd is 8.67 and 0.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sangal Papers Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sangal Papers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sangal Papers Ltd is ₹169.05 and ₹325 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sangal Papers Ltd?

Sangal Papers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 34.04%, 3 Years at 47.09%, 1 Year at 60.50%, 6 Month at 25.81%, 3 Month at 3.05% and 1 Month at 0.23%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sangal Papers Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sangal Papers Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 39.48 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 60.52 %

