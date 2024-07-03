Sangal Papers Ltd Summary

Sangal Papers was incorporated as a public limited company in Nov 80 by Sangal family with the main object for setting up a project for the manufacture of paper. Presently the Company is a major manufacturer and supplier of newsprint paper. To keep pace with increasing demand, the Company has added a lot of specialized grades of products to its portfolio and increased 36000 TPA capacity to the current level. It specializes in manufacturing wide range of colour papers which find use in various applications.The companys products, writing and printing paper is used for printing of educational books and forms by the private as well as Government Departments and kraft paper is used by the packaging industries as raw materials for making the corrugated boxes, envelopes and other packing materials.The Company has 3 machines which are outfitted with a series of advanced equipments. Machine 1 caters to writing & printing, activity/ high bulk and construction paper segment. Machine 2 is engaged in newsprint manufacturing and Machine 3 manufacture MG varieties.The Company offer Ribbed papers in kraft and coloured variants. These papers are used extensively for creating murals and other artwork, as well as craftwork on a large scale, compositions, stage sets, shop window dressing, group projects, and even for decorating and protecting tables at events of all kinds, wrapping large items, etc. Also used for school book covers, exercise books, notebooks, envelopes etc. Packing Papers are high strength papers used in the Food Packaging Industry. They are used for making Bakery Pouches, Grocery Bags, Pizza Boxes, Carry Bags, Bread Bags etc. These papers are Food Grade Approved making them suitable to come in contact with food. Other non food applications include Envelopes, Back to School Covers, Wrapping, Textile Patterns, Bidi Wrapping, Cement Bags, Wax Matchstick. Lamination Papers are high gloss papers and results in good printability. They are used for Fluorescent Coating, Soap/ Detergent wrappers, Wallpaper Base Paper, Boarding Pass, Bituminization, Metalizing for Gift Wrapping, etc. MF Golden Package Paper is machine finished superior quality Kraft Paper. The paper comes in Golden Shade and has good bursting strength and tear factor properties making it suitable for making shopping bags, grocery bags.Initially, the company proposed a project to manufacture kraft paper with an installed capacity of 4500 tpa. However, in view of the then prevailing market conditions and to improve upon the profitability of the project, the initial project to produce kraft paper solely was changed, and writing, printing and newsprint paper were also added in the product mix.In 1992, in order to improve realisation and introduce cost effectiveness, dependence on waste paper to produce pulp was reduced from 100% to an effective mix of waste paper and agricultural residues. An additional fluidised bed boilder was also installed. Apart from the above cost reduction measures, capacity was also increased from 4500 tpa to 7500 tpa and after that to 19,800 tpa.