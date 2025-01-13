Sangal Papers Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.31
1.31
1.31
1.31
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
40.25
37.83
34.48
32.85
Net Worth
41.56
39.14
35.79
34.16
Minority Interest
Debt
26.5
24.93
19.16
18.74
Deferred Tax Liability Net
5.54
5.27
4.35
4.3
Total Liabilities
73.6
69.34
59.3
57.2
Fixed Assets
37.62
36.33
30.41
31.77
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.18
1.32
0.99
1.03
Networking Capital
33.37
30.61
27.77
24.17
Inventories
22.86
22.24
16.54
13.36
Inventory Days
46.03
Sundry Debtors
24.88
28.56
24.6
24.43
Debtor Days
84.18
Other Current Assets
2.85
1.93
2.62
1.26
Sundry Creditors
-13.73
-18.21
-12.96
-12.08
Creditor Days
41.62
Other Current Liabilities
-3.49
-3.91
-3.03
-2.8
Cash
1.42
1.06
0.14
0.23
Total Assets
73.59
69.32
59.31
57.2
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.