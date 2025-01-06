iifl-logo-icon 1
Sangal Papers Ltd Cash Flow Statement

281
(0.16%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Sangal Papers Ltd

Sangal Papers FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.76

1.9

2.61

Depreciation

-1.36

-1.29

-1

-0.93

Tax paid

-0.11

-0.1

-0.91

Working capital

-2.43

2.99

1.37

-2.34

Other operating items

Operating

-3.14

3.49

-1.56

Capital expenditure

3.42

6.48

5.12

0.5

Free cash flow

0.27

9.98

-1.06

Equity raised

64.06

53.98

42.61

39.17

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

10.93

35.53

33.16

8.21

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

75.27

99.5

46.31

QUICKLINKS FOR Sangal Papers Ltd

