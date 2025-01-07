Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
105.91
125.68
104.23
yoy growth (%)
-15.73
10.47
Raw materials
-56.43
-67.86
-63.53
As % of sales
53.28
53.99
60.95
Employee costs
-7.28
-7.75
-4.44
-3.78
As % of sales
6.87
6.17
3.62
Other costs
-38.96
-45.73
-31.53
As % of sales (Other Cost)
36.78
36.38
30.25
Operating profit
3.23
4.33
5.38
OPM
3.05
3.44
5.16
Depreciation
-1.36
-1.29
-1
-0.93
Interest expense
-1.57
-1.96
-2.14
Other income
0.46
0.83
0.72
0.3
Profit before tax
0.76
1.9
2.61
Taxes
-0.11
-0.1
-0.91
Tax rate
-14.62
-5.31
-34.75
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.65
1.8
1.7
Exceptional items
0
0
0
Net profit
0.65
1.8
2.6
1.7
yoy growth (%)
-63.77
-30.7
52.22
3.11
NPM
0.61
1.43
1.63
