Sangal Papers Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

284
(1.07%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

105.91

125.68

104.23

yoy growth (%)

-15.73

10.47

Raw materials

-56.43

-67.86

-63.53

As % of sales

53.28

53.99

60.95

Employee costs

-7.28

-7.75

-4.44

-3.78

As % of sales

6.87

6.17

3.62

Other costs

-38.96

-45.73

-31.53

As % of sales (Other Cost)

36.78

36.38

30.25

Operating profit

3.23

4.33

5.38

OPM

3.05

3.44

5.16

Depreciation

-1.36

-1.29

-1

-0.93

Interest expense

-1.57

-1.96

-2.14

Other income

0.46

0.83

0.72

0.3

Profit before tax

0.76

1.9

2.61

Taxes

-0.11

-0.1

-0.91

Tax rate

-14.62

-5.31

-34.75

Minorities and other

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.65

1.8

1.7

Exceptional items

0

0

0

Net profit

0.65

1.8

2.6

1.7

yoy growth (%)

-63.77

-30.7

52.22

3.11

NPM

0.61

1.43

1.63

