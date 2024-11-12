Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 28 Oct 2024

SANGAL PAPERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Unaudited Results for the quarter and half year ended on 30.09.2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 12/11/2024 to approve unaudited standalone results for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024. Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 16 Jul 2024

SANGAL PAPERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve QUARTERLY RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 30/06/2024 Unaudited Results with Limited Review Report for the quarte ended 30/06/2024 Financial results for the quarter ended on 30/06/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)

Board Meeting 5 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 05/08/2024, in terms of Regulation 30 of SEBl (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015:

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 18 May 2024

SANGAL PAPERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Results for the quarter and year ended on 31.03.2024. Sub: Outcome of Board Meeting held on 30th May, 2024 and submission of Audited Financial Results (Standalone ) for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 & 33 of the SEBl (Listing Obligatlons and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform that the Board of Directors in its meeting held today i.e., 30th May 2024, has inter-alia transacted the following: Approved Annual Standalone Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March 2024. (Copy enclosed along with Audit Report and declaration on unmodified opinion on Auditors Report). The Board Meeting commenced at 11:30 A.M. and concluded at 12:45 P.M. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 23 Feb 2024 16 Feb 2024

Intimation of the Meeting of Independent Directors to be held on 23/02/2024. Outcome of Independent Directors Meeting held on 23/02/2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/02/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024