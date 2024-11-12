iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sangal Papers Ltd Board Meeting

255
(-0.62%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Sangal Papers CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 202428 Oct 2024
SANGAL PAPERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Unaudited Results for the quarter and half year ended on 30.09.2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 12/11/2024 to approve unaudited standalone results for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024. Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 202416 Jul 2024
SANGAL PAPERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve QUARTERLY RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 30/06/2024 Unaudited Results with Limited Review Report for the quarte ended 30/06/2024 Financial results for the quarter ended on 30/06/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)
Board Meeting5 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 05/08/2024, in terms of Regulation 30 of SEBl (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015:
Board Meeting30 May 202418 May 2024
SANGAL PAPERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Results for the quarter and year ended on 31.03.2024. Sub: Outcome of Board Meeting held on 30th May, 2024 and submission of Audited Financial Results (Standalone ) for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 & 33 of the SEBl (Listing Obligatlons and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform that the Board of Directors in its meeting held today i.e., 30th May 2024, has inter-alia transacted the following: Approved Annual Standalone Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March 2024. (Copy enclosed along with Audit Report and declaration on unmodified opinion on Auditors Report). The Board Meeting commenced at 11:30 A.M. and concluded at 12:45 P.M. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting23 Feb 202416 Feb 2024
Intimation of the Meeting of Independent Directors to be held on 23/02/2024. Outcome of Independent Directors Meeting held on 23/02/2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/02/2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
SANGAL PAPERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone Un-audited Quarterly results for quarter and nine months ended 31-12-2023. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 13-02-2024 for approval of Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 31-12-2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR QUARTER ENDED ON 31-12-2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)

Sangal Papers: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Sangal Papers Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.