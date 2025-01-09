Sangam Finserv Ltd Management Discussions

GLOBAL ECNOMY OVERVIEW:

The World Economic outlook Report of April 2024, from IMF describes the Global Economic situation as “Steady but Slow.” It says as global Inflation descended from its mid-2022 peak, economic activity has grown steadily. Growth in employment and Income has held steady, resulting increased consumption demand. The Unexpected growth in consumption is a residual effect of the Substantial savings by households during the pandemic. Global growth, estimated at 3.2 percent in 2023, is projected to continue at the same pace in 2024 and 2025. Global headline inflation is expected to fall from an annual average of 6.8 percent in 2023 to 5.9 percent in 2024 and 4.5 percent in 2025.

INDIAN ECONOMY OVERVIEW:

India Continues to shine as a Bright spot. It is the Fifth- Largest economy in the world and is poised to retain its position as the worlds fastest growing major economy. Its GDP growth remained buoyant at 7.3% in FY 2023-24 as against 7.2% in FY2022-23 was supported by robust domestic demand, moderate inflation, a stable interest rate environment and strong foreign exchange reserves. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) commended Indias economic resilience, robust growth and notable progress in formalization and digital infrastructure.

INDUSTRY STRUCTURE AND REVIEW:

Non-Banking Financial Institutions (NBFIs) are an important alternative channel of finance in Indias bank dominated financial sector. NBFCs supplement banks by providing the infrastructure to allocate surplus resources to individuals and companies. Additionally, NBFCs also introduces competition in the provision of financial services. While banks may offer a set of financial services as a packed deal, NBFCs unbundle and tailor these services to meet the needs of specific clients.

NBFCs provide multiple alternatives to transform an economys savings into capital investment. The Indian economy continues to show robust growth, with the RBI projecting a 6.5 per cent GDP growth rate. This economic resilience is paving the way for significant credit growth for NBFCs.

NBFCs cater to the diverse needs of the borrowers in an efficient manner, considering geographical scope and understanding of various financial requirements of the borrowers. The last few years have transformed the Indian financial services landscape. The increasing penetration of neo-banking, digital authentication and the rise of UPI along with mobile banking have resulted in the modularization of financial services. The NBFC sector has benefited from this and has shown resilience with sound capital position, improved asset quality, adequate provisioning and higher profitability.

According to IBEF, rising incomes in India are driving the demand for financial services across income brackets. Further, there a re over 2 , 1 0 0 fintechs operating currently, positioning India to become one of the largest digital markets, aided by the rapid expansion of mobile and internet. The Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) sector plays a significant role in the Indian economy, providing credit to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and rural areas, among others. NBFCs have emerged as a key segment in the financial sector, bridging the gap between banks and borrowers who are underserved or excluded from traditional banking services. In recent years, the sector has witnessed significant growth, fuelled by a rise in demand for credit and the emergence of new players. The sectors resilience and ability to innovate have been tested during times of economic turmoil, such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE WITH RESPECT TO OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE:

Share Capital:

The paid up equity share capital of the Company as on 31 st March 2024 stands at Rs. 9,32,25,500 divided into 9,322,550 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each fully paid up.

Net Worth:

The Net Worth of the Company increased to Rs. 12712.95/- Lakhs from Rs. 11926.44/- Lakhs.

Revenue & Profit:

Companys Revenue from operations as on 31st March, 2024wasRs. 1856.67 Lakhs against Rs.1649.36 Lakhs recorded in the previous year.

Considerable Net Profit (after tax)of the Company of Rs. 790.35 Lakhs as against Net Profit of Rs. 644.27 Lakhs of previous year.

SEGMENT WISE PERFORMANCE:

The Company is engaged in the business of financing industrial enterprises and accordingly this is the only single reportable segment.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY:

The Company is maintaining an efficient and effective system of Internal Financial Control for the facilitation of speedy and a ccurate compilation of financial statements. The Companys internal control system is designed to ensure operational efficiency, protection and conservation of resources, a ccuracy and promptness in financial reporting and compliance with laws and regulations and procedures. Pursuant to the provisions of Section 138 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, the Company has also appointed M/s. NVS& Co., Chartered Accountants as an Internal Auditor of the Company. The Company has in place adequate internal financial control systems with reference to the Financial Statements. The Internal Audit Reports are discussed with the Management and are reviewed by the Audit Committee of the Board which also reviews the adequacy and effectiveness of the internal controls in the Company. During the year, Companys Internal Controls were tested and no reportable weakness in the system was observed.

MATERIAL DEVELOPMENTS IN HUMAN RESOURCES:

Your Company has senior qualified professionals in the areas of operations and is looking at fresh recruitment to support the growth and diversification of business i.e. planned, Getting fresh talent is a critical input to ensure and equip the organization to deliver a wide variety of products and services to growing customer base of your Company.

The Industrial relations remained cordial throughout the year and the board records its appreciation for the contribution of all employees towards the growth of the company without which the achievements made would not have been possible. There were total of 19 employees in the company as on 31st March, 2024.

OPPORTUNITIES AND THREATS:

During the financial year 2023-2024, your Company changed the pattern of allocation of funds. Company also increased lending to known Business a ssociates and Group Companies for safety and higher returns. Company is hopeful that revised allocation will help in better Asset Portfolio Management to get the better returns with safety. Your Company foresees and is cautious of all the economic and financial threats while making new investments due to unpredictable policy changes by the Government and Increasing competition from local and global players.

FUTURE OUTLOOK:

The NBFC Sector in India has undergone remarkable growth, establishing itself as a significant player with in Countrys Financial Landscape. The sector is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.5% between 2021 and 2026; NBFCs are set to announce robust results on the back of Strong credit, Up cycle, higher disbursement and higher Collections.

NBFC would maintain loan growth of around 17% year on year basis in the next Fiscal year on back of higher demand for Loan against property and Corporate Loan. The existing on balance Sheet Liquidity would help in maintaining the funding cost for certain quarters.

The growth is expected to be driven by various factors like the increasing demand for credit, the governments initiatives to promote financial inclusion, and the rise of digitalization. The Company also intends to continue focusing on diversifying its business into new avenues of Investment/ financial deals with lower risk to earn reasonable returns and making its best efforts to utilize the available opportunities with caution and emerge as fully Integrated Financial Company.

CAUTIONARY NOTE:

Management discussion and analysis report contains Statements which are forward looking based on assumptions. Actual results may differ from those expressed or implied due to risk and uncertainties which have been detailed in this report. Several factors as listed in this report could make significant difference to the Companys operations. Investors, therefore, are requested to make their own independent judgments and seek professional advice before taking any investment decisions.