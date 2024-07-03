SectorFinance
Open₹251.55
Prev. Close₹251.55
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.25
Day's High₹251.55
Day's Low₹251
52 Week's High₹301.35
52 Week's Low₹64.71
Book Value₹140.82
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)234
P/E28.88
EPS8.71
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
9.32
9.32
9.32
9.32
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
109.94
103.33
95.78
89.86
Net Worth
119.26
112.65
105.1
99.18
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
144.95
98
53.95
6.03
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman
Vinod K Sodani
Independent Director
Ratan Lal Samriya
Whole Time Director
Arjun Agal
Non Executive Director
Suratram Dakhera
Non Executive Director
Anurag Soni
Whole-time Director
SURATRAM RAMJAS DAKHERA
Additional Director
Krippie Soni
Whole Time Director
Poornima Maheshwari
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ankit Mundra
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Sangam Finserv Ltd
Summary
Sangam Finserv Limited was formerly incorporated in the name of Suchitra Finance & Trading Company Ltd as a Public Limited Company on 9th December, 1981. The Company name was changed from Suchitra Finance & Trading Company Ltd to Sangam Finserv Limited on April 08, 2023. In due course, the Company got registered as a Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC) under the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1932 on 2nd May, 1998.In 2011, the Company was taken over by M/s Marigold Investrade Pvt. Ltd. through an open offer,to trigger, new energy and enthusiasm and to redefine the path of progress of the Company.The Company is engaged primarily in the business of investing / trading in securities and advancing loans. The Company is also involved in providing fund based financial services and funding solutions to the Indian Corporate, institutions, SMEs etc.
Read More
The Sangam Finserv Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹251 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sangam Finserv Ltd is ₹234.00 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sangam Finserv Ltd is 28.88 and 1.79 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sangam Finserv Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sangam Finserv Ltd is ₹64.71 and ₹301.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Sangam Finserv Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 41.27%, 3 Years at 71.01%, 1 Year at 285.34%, 6 Month at 135.09%, 3 Month at 100.84% and 1 Month at 3.95%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.