iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sangam Finserv Ltd Share Price

251
(-0.22%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:30:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open251.55
  • Day's High251.55
  • 52 Wk High301.35
  • Prev. Close251.55
  • Day's Low251
  • 52 Wk Low 64.71
  • Turnover (lac)1.25
  • P/E28.88
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value140.82
  • EPS8.71
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)234
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Sangam Finserv Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

251.55

Prev. Close

251.55

Turnover(Lac.)

1.25

Day's High

251.55

Day's Low

251

52 Week's High

301.35

52 Week's Low

64.71

Book Value

140.82

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

234

P/E

28.88

EPS

8.71

Divi. Yield

0

Sangam Finserv Ltd Corporate Action

23 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

30 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Sep, 2024

arrow

Sangam Finserv Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Sangam Finserv Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:41 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 63.07%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 63.07%

Non-Promoter- 36.92%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 36.92%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Sangam Finserv Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

9.32

9.32

9.32

9.32

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

109.94

103.33

95.78

89.86

Net Worth

119.26

112.65

105.1

99.18

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

144.95

98

53.95

6.03

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Sangam Finserv Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Sangam Finserv Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman

Vinod K Sodani

Independent Director

Ratan Lal Samriya

Whole Time Director

Arjun Agal

Non Executive Director

Suratram Dakhera

Non Executive Director

Anurag Soni

Whole-time Director

SURATRAM RAMJAS DAKHERA

Additional Director

Krippie Soni

Whole Time Director

Poornima Maheshwari

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ankit Mundra

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sangam Finserv Ltd

Summary

Sangam Finserv Limited was formerly incorporated in the name of Suchitra Finance & Trading Company Ltd as a Public Limited Company on 9th December, 1981. The Company name was changed from Suchitra Finance & Trading Company Ltd to Sangam Finserv Limited on April 08, 2023. In due course, the Company got registered as a Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC) under the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1932 on 2nd May, 1998.In 2011, the Company was taken over by M/s Marigold Investrade Pvt. Ltd. through an open offer,to trigger, new energy and enthusiasm and to redefine the path of progress of the Company.The Company is engaged primarily in the business of investing / trading in securities and advancing loans. The Company is also involved in providing fund based financial services and funding solutions to the Indian Corporate, institutions, SMEs etc.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Sangam Finserv Ltd share price today?

The Sangam Finserv Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹251 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sangam Finserv Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sangam Finserv Ltd is ₹234.00 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sangam Finserv Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sangam Finserv Ltd is 28.88 and 1.79 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sangam Finserv Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sangam Finserv Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sangam Finserv Ltd is ₹64.71 and ₹301.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sangam Finserv Ltd?

Sangam Finserv Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 41.27%, 3 Years at 71.01%, 1 Year at 285.34%, 6 Month at 135.09%, 3 Month at 100.84% and 1 Month at 3.95%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sangam Finserv Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sangam Finserv Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 63.08 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 36.92 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Sangam Finserv Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.