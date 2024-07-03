iifl-logo-icon 1
Sangam Finserv Limited was formerly incorporated in the name of Suchitra Finance & Trading Company Ltd as a Public Limited Company on 9th December, 1981. The Company name was changed from Suchitra Finance & Trading Company Ltd to Sangam Finserv Limited on April 08, 2023. In due course, the Company got registered as a Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC) under the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1932 on 2nd May, 1998.In 2011, the Company was taken over by M/s Marigold Investrade Pvt. Ltd. through an open offer,to trigger, new energy and enthusiasm and to redefine the path of progress of the Company.The Company is engaged primarily in the business of investing / trading in securities and advancing loans. The Company is also involved in providing fund based financial services and funding solutions to the Indian Corporate, institutions, SMEs etc.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.