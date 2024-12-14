Board Meeting 23 Dec 2024 23 Dec 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting under Reg 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 for appointment of Mr.Ankit Mundra as Company Secreatry & Compliance Officer

Board Meeting 14 Dec 2024 10 Dec 2024

Sangam Finserv Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting pursuant to Reg. 29 of SEBI Regulations scheduled to be held on 14th December 2024 The Board of Directors has approved the transactions as per details mentioned in the attached Outcome at their meeting held on Saturday, 14th December, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.12.2024)

Board Meeting 11 Oct 2024 5 Oct 2024

Sangam Finserv Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 & 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday the 11th day of October 2024 at Bhilwara inter-alia to consider and approve the following: 1. Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. This is to inform that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company has been duly convened today i.e. on 11th October, 2024 at 04:00 p.m. and concluded on 05:10 p.m. at the registered office of the Company and approved the following: 1. The Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 along with the Statement of assets & liabilities, statement of cash flow and Limited Review Report of the Company. 2. The Board has appointed Mrs. Poornima Maheshwari (DIN: 10714860) as Whole Time Director (WTD) on the recommendation of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee w.e.f. 11th October, 2024. Brief details are mentioned in the Annexure-A. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.10.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

Sangam Finserv Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the Regulation 29 & 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday the 13th day of August 2024 at Bhilwara inter-alia to consider and approve the following: 1. Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. This is to inform that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company has been duly convened today i.e. on 13th August, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. and concluded on 02:30 p.m. at the registered office of the Company and approved the following: 1. The Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2024. Please find enclosed : ? The Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2024. ? Limited Review Report of the Auditors of the Company. Results- Financial Results for the Quarter Ended 30th June, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 20 May 2024

Sangam Finserv Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 & 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 28th day of May 2024 at Bhilwara inter-alia to consider and approve the following: 1. Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and Financial year ended 31st March 2024. Pursuant to the Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing obligations & Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors at their meeting held on today i.e. 28th May, 2024 at the registered office of the Company at B-10, 2nd Floor, S K Plaza, Pur Road, Bhilwara-311001 RJ, interalia, considered and approved the following business: 1. Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 along with Statement of Assets and Liabilities and Statement of Cash Flows as at 31st March, 2024. A Copy of Audited Financial Results (Standalone) along with Auditors Report thereon and Declaration pursuant to regulation 33(3)(d) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 are enclosed herewith; Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)

Board Meeting 30 Apr 2024 30 Apr 2024

Considered and approved the Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting

Board Meeting 24 Feb 2024 24 Feb 2024

This is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of Sangam Finserv Limited has been held today i.e. on 24TH February, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. and concluded at 3:45 p.m at the registered office of the Company. The Board has taken the following decisions: The Board has appointed Mr. Rajesh Bhatt (DIN: 00161946) as an Additional Non-Executive Independent Director on the recommendation of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee w.e.f. 24TH February, 2024. Brief details are mentioned in the Annexure A. The Board has approved the Reconstitution of Various Committees of the Board of Directors w.e.f. 24TH February, 2024.

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024