Sangam Finserv Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
144.95
98
53.95
6.03
Other operating items
Operating
144.95
98
53.95
6.03
Capital expenditure
0
0
0.01
0
Free cash flow
144.95
98
53.96
6.03
Equity raised
139.49
128.7
123.09
122.75
Investing
0
-20.65
-26.8
0
Financing
249.47
138.45
38.95
6.09
Dividends paid
1.11
0.93
0
0
Net in cash
535.03
345.43
189.2
134.87
