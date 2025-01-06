iifl-logo-icon 1
Sangam Finserv Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Sangam Finserv FINANCIALS

Cash Flow
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

144.95

98

53.95

6.03

Other operating items

Operating

144.95

98

53.95

6.03

Capital expenditure

0

0

0.01

0

Free cash flow

144.95

98

53.96

6.03

Equity raised

139.49

128.7

123.09

122.75

Investing

0

-20.65

-26.8

0

Financing

249.47

138.45

38.95

6.09

Dividends paid

1.11

0.93

0

0

Net in cash

535.03

345.43

189.2

134.87

