Sangam Finserv Ltd Balance Sheet

254
(1.60%)
Jan 10, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

9.32

9.32

9.32

9.32

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

109.94

103.33

95.78

89.86

Net Worth

119.26

112.65

105.1

99.18

Minority Interest

Debt

33.36

44.07

69.3

66.74

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

152.62

156.72

174.4

165.92

Fixed Assets

0.71

0.73

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

9.72

0.26

0.27

0.27

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.17

0.01

0

0

Networking Capital

141.55

155.53

172.86

165.45

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

143.21

157.59

176.71

167.35

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-1.66

-2.06

-3.85

-1.9

Cash

0.47

0.18

1.29

0.2

Total Assets

152.62

156.71

174.42

165.92

