Sangam Finserv Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
9.32
9.32
9.32
9.32
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
109.94
103.33
95.78
89.86
Net Worth
119.26
112.65
105.1
99.18
Minority Interest
Debt
33.36
44.07
69.3
66.74
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
152.62
156.72
174.4
165.92
Fixed Assets
0.71
0.73
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
9.72
0.26
0.27
0.27
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.17
0.01
0
0
Networking Capital
141.55
155.53
172.86
165.45
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
143.21
157.59
176.71
167.35
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-1.66
-2.06
-3.85
-1.9
Cash
0.47
0.18
1.29
0.2
Total Assets
152.62
156.71
174.42
165.92
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.