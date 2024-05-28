TO THE MEMBERS OF SANGAM FINSERV LIMITED

(FORMELY KNOWN AS SUCHITRA FINANCE AND TRADING COMPANY LIMITED)

Opinion:

We have audited the accompanying standalone Ind-AS financial statements of Sangam Finserv Limited (Formerly known as Suchitra Finance and Trading Company Limited) (“the Company”), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31st, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended and notes to financial statements and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone Ind-AS financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended (“Ind AS”), and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31st, 2024, and its profit, total comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis of Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone Ind-AS the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Sr. No. KEY AUDIT MATTERS HOW ADDRESSED IN AUDIT 1. Accuracy in identification and categorization of receivables from financing activities a s performing and non-performing assets including those under securitization arrangements and in ensuring appropriate asset classification, existence of security, income recognition, provisioning/ write off thereof and completeness of disclosure including compliance in accordance with the applicable extant guidelines issued by Reserve Bank of India (RBI). We have assessed the systems and processes laid down by the Company to appropriately identify and classify the receivables from financing activities including those in place to ensure correct classification, income recognition and provisioning/write off including of Non- performing assets as per applicable RBI guidelines. The audit approach included testing the existence and effectiveness of the control environment laid down by the management and conducting of detailed substantive verification on selected samples of continuing and new transactions in accordance with the principles laid down in the Standards on Auditing and other guidance issued by Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Agreements entered into regarding significant transactions including related to corporate loans and securitization/assignment arrangements have been examined to ensure compliance. We have also reviewed the reports generated from management information systems, audit reports issued by the internal/secretarial auditors. The impact of all significant external and internal events including those, if any, subsequent to balance sheet date have been taken into consideration for the above purposes. Compliance with material disclosure requirements prescribed by RBI guidelines and other statutory requirements has been verified.

2. Completeness in identification, accounting and disclosure of related party transactions in accordance with the applicable laws and financial reporting framework. We have assessed the systems and processes laid down by the Company to appropriately identify, account a disclose all material related party transactions in accordance with applicable laws and financial reporting framework. We have designed and performed audit procedures in accordance with the guidelines laid down by ICAI in the Standard on Auditing (SA 550) to identify, assess and respond to the risks of material misstatement a rising from the entitys failure to appropriately account for or disclose material related party transactions which includes obtaining necessary approvals at appropriate stages of such transactions a s mandated by applicable laws and regulations. W e have also reviewed the Secretarial Audit report during the course of evaluating the internal control systems in ensuring compliance with applicable laws, rules, regulations and guidelines.

Other Information

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Report on Corporate governance and Business Responsibility report but does not include the standalone Ind-AS financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Ind-AS financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibilities for the financial statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Ind-AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Ind-AS financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the financial statements

Our objectives a re to obtain reasonable assurance a bout whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also: Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such control.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management. Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern. Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone Ind AS Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone Ind AS Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in

(i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and

(ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (the ‘Order) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in the Annexure A, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

d) In our opinion, the a foresaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 as amended.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company with reference to these financial statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in Annexure-B. Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigation which would impact its financial position in its financial statements

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts, including derivative contracts, for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (“Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (“Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11 ( e) as provided under (a) and (b) above contain any material mis-statement.

v. The company has not declared nor proposed or paid any dividend during the year and therefore compliance under section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable to the company.

i) The company has used such accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has been operated throughout the year for all transactions recorded in the software and the audit trail feature has not been tampered with and the audit trail has been preserved by the company a s per the statutory requirements for record retentions.

For O P DAD & Co. Chartered Accountants (FRN 002330C) Sunil Kumar Lohiya Partner M. No. 075948 Dated: May 28, 2024 Place: Bhilwara UDIN: 24075948BKBMDP9794

ANNEXURE “A” TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our Report of even date)

i. (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Companys Property Plant and Equipment.

(B) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) As explained to us, the Management has physically verified PPE during the year and no discrepancies have been noticed. In our opinion, the frequency of physical verification of PPE is reasonable.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us, the Company does hold immovable property (in the nature of ‘property, plant and equipment) as on balance sheet date i.e. March 31, 2024.

(d) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not revalued its PPE during the year

(e) There are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder, and hence clause 3(i)(e) of the Order is not applicable

ii. (a) The Company does not have any inventories. Hence, reporting under clause 3(ii)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not been sanctioned any working capital limits in excess of 5 crore, in aggregate, at any points of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and hence reporting under clause 3(i)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

iii. (a) As the Company is a Non- Banking Finance Company (NBFC) holding Certificate of Registration from Reserve Bank of India and having its principal business to give loans and make investments, hence clause iii (a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The investment made, guarantee provided, security given and terms and condition of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans and guarantee provided are not prejudicial to the interest of the company.

(c) The Company has granted various loans which are repayable on demand. During the year the Company has demanded such loans along with interest. Having regard to the fact that the repayment of principal or payment of interest has been received which are demanded by the Company, in our opinion the repayments of principal amounts and receipts of interest are regular.

(d) In respect of loans or advances in the nature of loan, no amount is overdue for a period of more than 90 days.

(e) As the Company is a Non- Banking Finance Company (NBFC) holding Certificate of Registration from Reserve Bank of India and having its principal business to give loans and make investments, hence clause iii (e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

iv. According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 185 and Section 186 of the Act in respect of loans granted and investments made, wherever applicable. The Company has not given guarantees and provided security for which provisions of Section 185 and Section 186 of the Act are not applicable.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the Rules framed thereunder to the extent notified.

vi. The maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 for the business activities carried out by the Company. Hence, reporting under clause (vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vii. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion, the Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities though there has been minor delay in some cases.

No undisputed amounts payable in respect of statutory dues applicable to the Company were in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, there are no dues of Income Tax, Service Tax, Customs Duty, Excise Duty, Goods and Service Tax & Value Added Tax that have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute.

viii. There were no such transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961). Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(viii) of the Order are not applicable.

ix. (a) According to the information and explanation given to us and the records of company examined by us, in our opinion, the company has not defaulted in the repayment of loan or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the records of the Company examined by us and the information and explanation given to us, the Company is not declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or any other lender

(c) According to the records of the Company examined by us, and information and explanation given to us, the company has not taken any term loan during the year and there are no outstanding term loans at the beginning of the year and hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanation given to us and the records of company examined by us, in our opinion, no funds raised on short term basis have been utilized for long purpose.

(e) The company does not have any subsidiary, or joint venture. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(ix)(e) of the order is not applicable to the company.

(f) The company does not have any subsidiary, or joint venture. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(ix)(f) of the order is not applicable to the company.

x. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instrument) and hence reporting on clause 3(x)(a) of the order is not applicable.

(b) According to the records of the Company examined by us, and information and explanations given to us, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly or optionally convertible debentures and hence clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

xi. (a)During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of material fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees, noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such case by the Management.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) During the year no whistle-blower complaints have been raised and received by the company;

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(xii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examinations of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements as required by the applicable Accounting Standards.

xiv. (a)In our opinion and based on our examination, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, during the course of our audit, the reports of the Internal Auditor(s) for the period under audit, issued to the Company during the year till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures in accordance with the guidance provided in SA 610 “Using the work of Internal Auditors

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(xv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. (a) On examination of relevant records and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is required to be registered under section 45-IA of Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and holds a valid certificate of registration under the same.

(b) The company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without a valid Certificate of Registration (COR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934;

(c) The company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India and hence the provision of clause (xvi) of the order is not applicable.

(d) There is no other Core Investment company part of the group. Hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(d) of the order is not applicable to the company.

xvii. The Company has not incurred any cash losses during the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year and the auditor has taken into consideration the issues, objections or concerns raised by the outgoing auditors.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. (a) There is no unspent amount towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) on other than ongoing projects requiring a transfer to a fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act in compliance with second proviso to sub section (5) of section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly reporting under clause 3(xx) (a) of the order is not applicable for the year.

(b)There is no amount remaining unspent under sub-section (5) of section 135 of the Companies Act, pursuant to any ongoing project, accordingly reporting under clause 3(xx) (b) of the order is not applicable for the year.

xxi. There Company does not have subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures therefore Clause 3 (xxi) is not applicable.

For O P DAD & Co. Chartered Accountants (FRN 002330C) Sunil Kumar Lohiya Partner M. No. 075948 Dated: May 28, 2024 Place: Bhilwara UDIN: 24075948BKBMDP9794

ANNEXURE “B” TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2 (f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”)

We have audited the internal financial controls with respect to Ind-AS financial statements of Sangam Finserv Limited (Formerly known as Suchitra Finance and Trading Co. Ltd.) (“the Company”) as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for the Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities includes design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of the assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (‘the Guidance Note) and the Standards on Auditing, prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and Guidance note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

An audit involves performing procedure to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal controls based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over financial reporting with reference to these financial statements

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to these financial statements is a process designed to provide a reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and preparation of financial statements for external purpose in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to these financial statements includes those policies and procedures that:

(1) Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company;

(2) Provide reasonable assurance that the transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with the generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the Company; and

(3) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over financial reporting with reference to these financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to these financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to these financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, maintained adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these financial statements and such internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these financial statements were operating effectively as at 31 st March, 2024, based on the criteria for internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.