EGM 22/05/2024 Intimation of Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company to be held on Wednesday, 22nd May, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/04/2024) The Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Sangam Finserv Limited was held on Wednesday, 22nd May, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. at the Registered office of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/05/2024) Pursuant to section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rules 20 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 and Regulation 44 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing herewith Scrutinizers Report related to e-Voting for the EGM held on Wednesday, 22nd May, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/05/2024)