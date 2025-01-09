iifl-logo-icon 1
Sangam Finserv Ltd EGM

246
(-0.71%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Sangam Finserv CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM18 Dec 20249 Jan 2025
Disclosure under regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015, a copy of Notice of Extra-ordinary General Meeting scheduled to be held on Thursday, 9th January, 2025 is being attached herewith. Outcome of EGM held on 9th January 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.01.2025) Pursuant to the section 108 of companies Act 2013 and Regulation 44 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations 2015 we are enclosing herewith Scrutinizer Report related to E-Voting for the EGM held on Thursday 09th January 2025 at 11.00 A.M at registered office of the company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.01.2025)
EGM30 Apr 202422 May 2024
EGM 22/05/2024 Intimation of Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company to be held on Wednesday, 22nd May, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/04/2024) The Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Sangam Finserv Limited was held on Wednesday, 22nd May, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. at the Registered office of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/05/2024) Pursuant to section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rules 20 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 and Regulation 44 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing herewith Scrutinizers Report related to e-Voting for the EGM held on Wednesday, 22nd May, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/05/2024)

