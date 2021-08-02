Sanghi Corporate Services Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.02
-0.03
-0.01
-0.16
Other operating items
Operating
0.02
-0.03
-0.01
-0.16
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
0.02
-0.03
-0.01
-0.16
Equity raised
-9.5
-9.01
-8.54
-8.4
Investing
0
0
-0.22
0.17
Financing
3.66
3.63
3.91
4.03
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-5.82
-5.41
-4.86
-4.36
