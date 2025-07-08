iifl-logo
Sanghi Corporate Services Ltd Share Price Live

4.9
(-2.00%)
Aug 2, 2021|12:06:53 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open4.9
  • Day's High4.9
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close5
  • Day's Low4.9
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-5.83
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1.47
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Sanghi Corporate Services Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

4.9

Prev. Close

5

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

4.9

Day's Low

4.9

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-5.83

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1.47

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Sanghi Corporate Services Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Sanghi Corporate Services Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Sanghi Corporate Services Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:47 PM
Jun-2020Mar-2020Dec-2019Sep-2019
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 52.64%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 52.64%

Non-Promoter- 47.35%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 47.35%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Sanghi Corporate Services Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

3

3

3

3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-4.75

-4.74

-4.76

-4.74

Net Worth

-1.75

-1.74

-1.76

-1.74

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.02

-0.03

-0.01

-0.16

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Sanghi Corporate Services Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

927.4

39.025,76,312.933,940.440.615,486.39141.6

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

2,017.5

206.713,22,358.827.570.0564.6452.39

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

328.8

382.332,08,895.9897.140.15151.5339.32

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

138.2

27.751,80,606.751,681.870.586,723.940.3

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd

BAJAJHLDNG

13,878.9

119.561,54,458.2890.720.67138.021,740.67

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Sanghi Corporate Services Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

A K Sanghi

Independent Director

Poonam Sanghi

Addtnl Independent Director

Sanjay Luharuka

Registered Office

12 Balmoral Apts Ground Floor,

Amritvan Yashodham Goregaon(E),

Maharashtra - 400063

Tel: 91-22-28422703/28429501

Website: http://www.sanghicorp.com

Email: sanghi_mumbai@yahoo.com

Registrar Office

Unit No 1 Luthra Ind,

Andheri Kurla Road, Safed Pool Andheri(E,

Mumbai - 400 072

Tel: 91-22-2851 5606

Website: www.sharexindia.com

Email: sharexndia@vsnl.com

Summary

Sanghi Corporate Services Ltd. was incorporated in October 27th, 1989. The company is mainly engaged in the business of investments and trading in stocks, mutual funds and other NBFC related activitie...
Read More

Reports by Sanghi Corporate Services Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Sanghi Corporate Services Ltd share price today?

The Sanghi Corporate Services Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹4.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sanghi Corporate Services Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sanghi Corporate Services Ltd is ₹1.47 Cr. as of 02 Aug ‘21

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sanghi Corporate Services Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sanghi Corporate Services Ltd is 0 and -0.84 as of 02 Aug ‘21

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sanghi Corporate Services Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sanghi Corporate Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sanghi Corporate Services Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 02 Aug ‘21

What is the CAGR of Sanghi Corporate Services Ltd?

Sanghi Corporate Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -5.49%, 3 Years at -7.34%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at -5.59%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at -2.00%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sanghi Corporate Services Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sanghi Corporate Services Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 52.64 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 47.36 %

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

