<dhhead>DIRECTOR’S REPORT </dhhead>

To,

The Members,

SANGHI CORPORATE SERVICES LIMITED

Your Directors are pleased to present the Thirty – Second Annual Report together with the Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2023.

• FINANCIAL RESULTS

The Financial Results of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2023 are as follows:-

Particulars 31st March, 2023 31st March, 2022 (Rs.) (Rs.) Turnover 18,220 1,97,148 Profit /(Loss) After Tax (1,06,060) 89,114 Less/Add: Balance brought forward (4,73,95,462) (4,75,71,892) Balance carried to the Balance Sheet (4,75,01,522) (4,73,95,462)

• DIVIDEND

In view of the losses, no dividend is recommended for the year under review.

• OPERATIONS AND FUTURE PROSPECTS

As mentioned under Note No. 15-C-1 of Notes on Accounts, your Company is facing substantial Income Tax Liabilities which are being contested at ITAT level. Management thought it prudent to undertake fresh substantial business activities once the Income Tax matter is settled.

In view of the prolonged non-operation of the Company’s business, the losses have been mounting and the Directors deemed it prudent to get the Shares of the Company de-listed on Bombay Stock Exchange. To comply with the Listing requirements and substantial compliances cost the Company a good amount of money and therefore this decision.

• SUBSIDARIES AND JOINT VENTURES

There are no Subsidiaries and Joint ventures of the Company.

• SUSPENSION FROM BSE LISTING PORTAL

Trading activities on the BSE Listing Portal were suspended from 01st March, 2020 and the Stock Exchange has informed that delisting shall take place from 01st September, 2020 but due to pandemic, Stock Exchange could not proceed further.

This is for your information and record.

• REPORTS ON MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION, ANALYSIS AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

As required under the Listing Agreement with Bombay Stock Exchange ("Listing Agreement"), Management Discussion, Analysis and Corporate Governance Report are annexed as Annexure I and Annexure II respectively to this Report.

• CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (CSR)

Provisions of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") read with the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014 are not applicable to the Company.

• DIRECTORATE

Pursuant to the provisions of the Act, Shri Ashokkumar Vishambardayal Sanghi retires by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting, and being eligible, offers herself for re-appointment. Further, the Company has not appointed any whole-time key managerial personnel as per the provisions of Section 203 of Companies Act, 2013 during the financial year under review.

• EXTRACT OF THE ANNUAL RETURN

Extract of the annual return for the Financial Year ended on 31st March, 2023 as required by Section 92(3) of the Act is annexed as Annexure III to this report.

• NUMBER OF BOARD MEETINGS

During the year five Board Meetings were held. The details of the Board meetings are provided in the Corporate Governance report. The intervening gap between the meetings was within the period prescribed under Companies Act, 2013.

• DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

As required under the provisions of Section 134 of the Act, your Directors report that:

• in the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards had been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

• the directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company at the end of the financial year and of the profit and loss of the company for that period;

• the directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of Adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for Safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

• the directors have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis; and

• the directors, have laid down internal financial Controls to be followed by the company and that such internal financial controls are Adequate and are operating effectively.

• the directors have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

• DECLARATION BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

Smt. Archana Ravindra Phadke is an independent director in terms of Section 149 (6) of the Act and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015.

The Company has received declaration from the Independent Director confirming her Independence.

• POLICY ON DIRECTORS APPOINTMENT AND REMUNERATION

The requisite details as required by Section 134 (3)(e), Section 178(3) & (4) and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 are annexed as Annexure IV to this Report.

• RESERVES AND SURPLUS

In view of heavy losses and non-availability of surplus, no amount has been allocated to reserves.

• PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENT UNDER SECTION 186 OF THE ACT There were no loans given and no investments were made by the Company as at 31st March, 2023. • SECRETARIAL AUDIT

Pursuant to Section 204 of the Act, the Secretarial Audit Report for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2023 given by Shri R. K. Agrawal & Associates, Practicing Company Secretary is annexed as Annexure V to the Report.

As regards the observations made in the said Secretarial Audit Report, Directors would like to explain as below:

• Regarding non appointment of whole-time key managerial personnel it is hereby stressed that the Company’s financial position do not permit the same as it is virtually out of business due to prolonged Income tax dispute and contested at ITAT level. As soon as the same is resolved, Directors would make all out efforts to generate the resources & bring the Company on its feet and with proper managerial personnel.

• Regarding non appointment of Internal Auditor it is hereby clarified that there is no business in the Company due to ITAT reasons explained earlier. Directors further confirm that no sooner the business is re-started, necessary requirements will be fulfilled.

• RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

All transactions entered with Related Parties for the year under review were on arm’s length basis and in the ordinary course of business and as such provisions of Section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not attracted. Thus disclosure in Form AOC-2 is not required. Further there are no material related party transactions during the year under review with the Promoters or Directors.

• STATE OF COMPANY’S AFFAIRS

The state of the Company’s affairs is given under the heading "Operations and Future Prospects" and various other headings in the Report and in Management Discussion and Analysis Report which is annexed to the Directors’ report.

• MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS, IF ANY, AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY

No material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company have occurred between the end of the financial year to which the financial statements relate and the date of this Directors’ Report.

• ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE

Additional information on conservation of energy, technology absorption, foreign exchange earnings and outgo as required, to be disclosed in terms of section 134 of the Act, read with The Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is annexed as Annexure VI to this Report.

• RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY

The Company has a structured risk management policy. The Risk management process is designed to safeguard the organization from various risks through adequate and timely actions. It is designed to anticipate, evaluate and mitigate risk in order to minimize its impact on the business. It is dealt with in greater details in the management discussion and analysis section.

• ANNUAL PERFORMANCE EVALUATION

In compliance with the provisions of the Act and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, the performance evaluation was carried out as under:

Board:

In accordance with the criteria suggested by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors evaluated the performance of the Board, having regard to various criteria such as Board composition, Board processes, Board dynamics etc.. The Board and the Independent Directors were of the unanimous view that performance of the Board of Directors as a whole was satisfactory.

Committees of the Board:

The performance of the Audit Committee, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and the Stakeholders Relationship Committee was evaluated by the Board having regard to various criteria such as committee composition, committee dynamics, etc. The Board was of the unanimous view that all the committees were performing their functions satisfactorily and according to the mandate prescribed by the Board under the regulatory requirements including the provision of the Act, the Rules framed there under and the Listing Agreement.

Individual Directors:

• Independent Directors: In accordance with the criteria suggested by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the performance of the Independent Director was evaluated by the entire Board of directors (excluding the director being evaluated) on various parameters like engagement, leadership, analysis, decision making, communication, governance and interest of stakeholders. The Board is of the unanimous view that the Independent Director was a reputed professional and brought her rich experience to the deliberations of the Board.

• Non-Independent Directors: The performance of each of the non-independent directors (including the Chairperson) was evaluated by the Independent Directors at their separate meeting. Further, their performance was also evaluated by the Board of Directors. The various criteria considered for the purpose of evaluation included leadership, engagement, transparency, analysis, decision making, functional knowledge, governance and interest of stakeholders. The Board was of the unanimous view that each of the non- independent directors was providing good business and people leadership.

• DEPOSITS

The Company has not accepted or continued any public deposits as contemplated under Chapter V of the Act.

• DISCLOSURE UNDER SECTION 197(12) AND RULE 5(1) OF THE COMPANIES (APPOINTMENT AND REMUNARATION OF MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL) RULES, 2014

The requisite details relating to ratio of remuneration etc. as stipulated under the above Rules are annexed as Annexure VII to this Report.

• DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 5(2) AND 5(3) OF THE COMPANIES (APPOINTMENT AND REMUNERATION OF MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL) RULES, 2014

The requisite details relating to the remuneration of the specified employees covered under the above Rules are annexed as Annexure VIII to this Report.

• ORDERS BY REGULATORS, COURTS OR TRIBUNALS

No significant and material orders were passed by any regulator or court or tribunal impacting the going concern status and the Company’s operations in future.

• INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY

The existing internal financial controls are commensurate with the nature, size, complexity and the business processes followed the Company. They have been reviewed and found generally satisfactory by an independent expert on the following key control matrices:

• Entity level controls • Financial controls and • Operational controls

Which included authority and organization matrix, standard operating procedures, risk management practices, compliance framework within the organization, ethics and fraud risk management, management information system, self-assessment of control point, business continuity and disaster recovery planning, budgeting system, etc.

• AUDITORS

At the Annual General Meeting to be held on 30th September, 2023, appointment of M/s. Vivek R. Agarwal & Co., Chartered Accountants, Mumbai (Registration No. 129058W), to hold office from the conclusion of this Annual General Meeting until the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting to be held in the year 2028, (subject to ratification of the appointment by the Members, at every Annual General Meeting held after this Annual General Meeting) on such remuneration as may be fixed by the Board, apart from reimbursement of out of pocket expenses as may be incurred by them for the purpose of audit.

• AUDIT REPORT

The notes to account referred to in Auditors’ Report are self-explanatory and therefore do not call for further explanations or comments.

Regarding the observations made in the Auditor’s Report regarding the non-appointment of whole–time Company Secretary as per provisions of Section 203 of Companies Act, 2013 and Internal Auditor as per provisions of Section 138 of Companies Act, 2013, the Directors hereby state that there is no business in the Company due to ITAT reasons explained earlier. Directors further confirm that no sooner the business is re-started, necessary requirements will be fulfilled.

• DISCLOSURES UNDER SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION & REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013

Since there is no employee in the Company the above disclosure stands not applicable.

For and on behalf of the Board,