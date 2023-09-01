iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Sanghi Corporate Services Ltd Management Discussions

4.9
(-2.00%)
Aug 2, 2021|12:06:53 PM

Sanghi Corporate Services Ltd Share Price Management Discussions

<dhhead>MANAGEMENT DISCUSSON AND ANALYSIS REPORT </dhhead>

The Management of Sanghi Corporate Services Limited is pleased to present its analysis report covering business outlook. The report contains expectations of the Companys business based on the current environment. Many unforeseen and uncontrollable external factors could alter these expectations.

BUSINESS ORGANISATION

The Company is mainly engaged in the business of investments & trading in Stocks, Mutual Funds and other NBFC related activities. The Company is facing substantial Income-Tax Liabilities which are being contested at ITAT Level. Management thought it prudent to undertake fresh substantial business once the Income Tax Matter is settled.

FUTURE OUTLOOK

The performance of the Company shall be reviewed in coming year once the business is undertaken.

RISKS AND CONCERNS

Since the future of the Company is largely dependent on the outcome of ITAT decision regarding pending Income Tax issues and therefore the management thought it prudent to have a total control on the expenses and keep them at their minimum level. The present risk to the Company lies in prolonged Income Tax legal hurdles.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY

The Company has well-established internal control systems at all levels. Board takes major decisions in all aspects of business. There is an elaborate internal audit system. The management is reasonably satisfied about the adequacy of these internal control systems.

The Board of Directors has an Audit Committee, whose Chairman is an Independent Director. The Committee meets periodically to review internal controls. Results and recommendations of the Auditors are analyzed by the Board from time to time.

OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

Since there are no substantial activities due to Income tax issues, there is not much to report and analyze.

SEGMENT WISE REPORTING

The Company’s main business is dealing in shares and stocks as trading activity. Further to hedge the stock of shares management decided to take up Future and Option activity to safeguard the investment at any point of time. Since both activities are inter-related with each other management has decided not to treat it as a separate segment.

CONCLUSION

Management is hopeful that pending matters with ITAT should get resolved shortly and business strategy to revive the fortunes of the Company would be arrived at.

For and on behalf of the Board,

Place: Mumbai
Date: 01.09.2023
(A.K Sanghi)
Director
DIN: 00002587

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.