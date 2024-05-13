To

The Members of

SANJIVANI PARANTERAL LIMITED.

Report on audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of SANJIVANI PARANTERAL LIMITED. ("the Compa -ny"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended on that date, explanatory summaryofsignificant information (hereinafter referred to as "the Standalone Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024 and its profit, total comprehensive income, the changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis of Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Standalone Financial Statement in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SAs") specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditor’s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the

Rules framed thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAI’s Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficientand appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined that there are no key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditor’s Report There on

The Company’s Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Report on Corporate Governance, Shareholder information and Report of the Board of Directors & Management

Discussion and Analysis, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditor’s report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed on the other information obtained prior to the date of this auditor’s report, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The Company’s Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Company’s Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Company’s financial reporting process.

Auditor’s Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor’s report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatementofthestandalonefinancialstatements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control. relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are Obtainanunderstandingofinternalfinancial appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of management’s use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor’s report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor’s report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that andwhetherthestandalonefinancial achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalonefinancialstatementsmaybeinflu -enced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor’s report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditor’s Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act 2013, we give in the Annexure "A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that: a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit. b. In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books. c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account. d. In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone IND AS financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of theAct. e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the Directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act. f. The observation relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith, is as stated in paragraph (b) above. g. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the company and the operat -ing effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Company’s internal financial standalone financial statements. h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor’s Report in accordance with the i. requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act. j. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor’s Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position. ii. ii) The Company did not have any outstanding long-term contracts including derivative contracts as at 31st March 2024 for which there were any material foreseeable losses. iii. iii)There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company. iv. iv) a. The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; v. iv) b. The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; vi. iv) c. Based on the audit procedures that has been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement; and vii. The Company has neither declared nor paid any dividend during the year. viii. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

For M/s R.B. Gohil & Co. Chartered Accountants UDIN : 24104997BKBIEU8961 FRN :- 119360W Place : MUMBAI (Raghubha B Gohil) Dated : 13TH MAY 2024 Partner Membership No. 104997

ANNEXURE- A TO THE AUDIT REPORT

The Annexure referred to the Independent Auditor’s Report to the members of the Company on the standalone financial state -ments for the year ended 31st March, 2024, we report that: (i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, plant and equipment.

(ii) (a) (B) The Company does not own any intangible assets and hence this clause is not applicable.

(b) As explained to us, these Property, plant and equipment have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals. No material discrepancies were noticed on such physical verification.

(c) Based on test check examination of the records and sale deeds/ transfer deeds/ lease deeds/ conveyance deeds/ property tax receipts and such other documents provided to us, the title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the company as at the balance sheet date.

(d) The Company has not revalued its property, plant and equipment (including Right-of-use assets) or Intangible assets or both during the year ended March 31, 2024.

(e) There are no proceedings initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) As explained to us, inventories have been physically verified by the management at regular intervals during the year and there were no material discrepancies noticed on physical verification of inventory as compared to the book records.

(iii) (b) According to the information and explanations given to us, at any point of time of the year, the Company has not been sanctioned any working capital facility from banks or financial institutions and hence reporting under clause (ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(iv) As informed to us, the Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, limited liability part -nership firm or other parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, clause iii (a), iii (b), iii (c), iii (d), iii (e) and iii (f) are not applicable. iv) There are no transactions undertaken by the company which attracts provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 and hence this clause is not applicable.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public. Accordingly, paragraph 3(v) of the Order is not applicable. We are informed by the management that No order has been passed by the Company Law Board or National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any court or any other tribunal in this regard.

(vi) We have broadly reviewed the books of accounts relating to materials, labour and other items of cost maintained by the company pursuant to the Rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 and we are of the opinion that prima facie the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained.

(vii) In respect of statutory dues :

a) According to the records of the company, undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employee’s State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, Cess and other statutory dues have been generally regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities except in respect of below mentioned dues which were outstanding as at the balance sheet date for a period of more than 6 months from the date of becoming payable as the matter is sub-judice.

Nature of Dues Period to which it relates Amount Outstanding (Rs.) NMMC Cess Payable 2001-02 to 2012-13 8,99,279

(b) There were no disputed amounts payable in respect of Provident Fund, Employees’ State Insurance, Income-tax, Goods and Service Tax, Customs Duty, cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable except in case of property tax in relation factory building amounting to Rs 11,04,019 for the period 2012-13 to 2021-22. The company has made a provision of Rs 11,04,019 against the aforesaid dues.

viii) During the year, there were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that were surrendered or disclosed as income in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

ix) (a) The Company has not taken any loans or other borrowings from any lender. Hence reporting under clause (ix)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company..

(b) The Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority..

(c) There are no fresh term loans obtained by the company during the year. (d) There are no fresh short-term loans obtained by the company during the year.

(e) The company does not have any subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures and hence clause ix (e) and ix (f) are not applicable.

(x) (a) The company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer {including debt instruments). Hence this clause is not applicable.

(b) The company has made preferential allotment of equity shares during the year under review. Based on our audit procedures and according to the information and explanations given to us, we are of the opinion that the company has complied with all the requirements of section 42 of the Companies Act. 2013 and the amount raised have been used for the purpose for which the funds were raised.

(xi) (a) Based on our audit procedures and the information and explanation made available to us, no fraud by the company or no material fraud on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) During the year and up to the date of this report, no report under section 143(12) of the Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) There were no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year. (xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under this clause is not applicable.

(xiii) All transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements etc., as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports issued to the company for the period under audit. (xv) The company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him.

(xvi) (a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause (xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) The Group does not have any CIC as part of the group and accordingly reporting under clause (xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current year or in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) The provisions for spending of amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities is applicable to the company from next year, the provisions of Section 135 in respect of CSR are not applicable to the Company during the year. Accordingly, this clause of the Order is not applicable.

For M/s R.B. Gohil & Co. Chartered Accountants UDIN : 24104997BKBIEU8961 FRN :- 119360W Place : MUMBAI (Raghubha B Gohil) Dated : 13TH MAY 2024 Partner Membership No. 104997

ANNEXURE - B TO THE AUDITOR’S REPORT

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the

Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

Opinion

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Sanjivani Paranteral Ltd as of 31st March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date. In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting ("Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI").

Management’s Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Company’s management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI’). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, includ -ing adherence to company’s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors’ Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company’s internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial

Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls sys- audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting temoverfinancial included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditor’s judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Company’s internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A company’s internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regard -ing the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial generally accepted accounting principles. A company’s internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expen -ditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the company’s assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.