Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹384
Prev. Close₹382.55
Turnover(Lac.)₹20.67
Day's High₹384
Day's Low₹371.05
52 Week's High₹396.95
52 Week's Low₹122.15
Book Value₹27.3
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)438.16
P/E64.62
EPS5.92
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.71
10
10
8.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
14.19
-13.07
-17.58
-53.39
Net Worth
27.9
-3.07
-7.58
-44.89
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
25.09
16.35
17.95
32.66
yoy growth (%)
53.46
-8.92
-45.02
-71.71
Raw materials
-14.8
-9.06
-25.38
-28.15
As % of sales
58.98
55.43
141.36
86.19
Employee costs
-2.49
-2.61
-2.96
-2.77
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.41
-1.8
-53.37
-26.41
Depreciation
-0.85
-1.07
-1.19
-1.19
Tax paid
0
0.1
0.31
0.19
Working capital
2.96
8.78
-54.83
-23.02
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
53.46
-8.92
-45.02
-71.71
Op profit growth
-744.32
-99.36
124.45
321.48
EBIT growth
-233.46
-97.82
144.81
251.42
Net profit growth
-183.08
-96.78
102.35
79.09
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.1
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,045.75
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,510.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,938.25
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,400
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Ashwin Khemka
Independent Director
Mrunmai M Sarvankar
Independent Director
Monika Singhania
Executive Director
Srivardhan Ashwani Khemka
Additional Director
ABHAY SHAH
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Sanjivani Paranteral Ltd
Summary
Sanjivani Paranteral Ltd is a WHO-GMP certified core pharmaceutical company and a pioneer in the manufacturing of injectables and oral solids with an extensive experience spanning two-and-a-half-decades. The Company primarily focus on life-saving drugs and has exports to over 25 countries, while catering to the needs of a vast geographic area through two WHO-GMP certified manufacturing facilities in Mumbai and Dehradun.Incorporated as a public limited company in Oct.94, Sanjivani Parenteral was jointly promoted by Anami H Khemka and a team of professionals in various fields of pharmaceutical industry. The Company has been involved in the manufacturing of pharmaceutical medicines. The Companys products includes oral solids, small volume parenteral and sterile powder formulations.The company is setting up a plant at Taloja, Maharashtra, to manufacture high grade anti-biotics and life saving injectibles used in various infections, pre- and post-operative. The installed capacities for its products will be, 150 lac pa each for liquid vials and powder vials and 73 lac pa for its ampoules, taking the total capacity to 375 lac pa. The company came out with a public issue in Jan.96 to part-finance the project.The promoters have received firm inquiries from reputed pharmaceutical companies like Merind, Lupin Laboratories and USV for the first year production of liquid vials and ampules.During the year 1998-99, the Company has been approved by the WHO GMP Certificate. The Company is hop
Read More
The Sanjivani Paranteral Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹375 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sanjivani Paranteral Ltd is ₹438.16 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sanjivani Paranteral Ltd is 64.62 and 14.01 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sanjivani Paranteral Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sanjivani Paranteral Ltd is ₹122.15 and ₹396.95 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Sanjivani Paranteral Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 112.33%, 3 Years at 115.16%, 1 Year at 105.19%, 6 Month at 68.42%, 3 Month at 21.62% and 1 Month at 29.04%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.