Sanjivani Paranteral Ltd Share Price

375
(-1.97%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:50:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open384
  • Day's High384
  • 52 Wk High396.95
  • Prev. Close382.55
  • Day's Low371.05
  • 52 Wk Low 122.15
  • Turnover (lac)20.67
  • P/E64.62
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value27.3
  • EPS5.92
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)438.16
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Sanjivani Paranteral Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

384

Prev. Close

382.55

Turnover(Lac.)

20.67

Day's High

384

Day's Low

371.05

52 Week's High

396.95

52 Week's Low

122.15

Book Value

27.3

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

438.16

P/E

64.62

EPS

5.92

Divi. Yield

0

Sanjivani Paranteral Ltd Corporate Action

26 Dec 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

7 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

25 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

6 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Aug, 2024

arrow

Sanjivani Paranteral Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Sanjivani Paranteral Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:58 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Feb-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 27.67%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 27.67%

Non-Promoter- 6.26%

Institutions: 6.25%

Non-Institutions: 66.07%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Sanjivani Paranteral Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13.71

10

10

8.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

14.19

-13.07

-17.58

-53.39

Net Worth

27.9

-3.07

-7.58

-44.89

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

25.09

16.35

17.95

32.66

yoy growth (%)

53.46

-8.92

-45.02

-71.71

Raw materials

-14.8

-9.06

-25.38

-28.15

As % of sales

58.98

55.43

141.36

86.19

Employee costs

-2.49

-2.61

-2.96

-2.77

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.41

-1.8

-53.37

-26.41

Depreciation

-0.85

-1.07

-1.19

-1.19

Tax paid

0

0.1

0.31

0.19

Working capital

2.96

8.78

-54.83

-23.02

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

53.46

-8.92

-45.02

-71.71

Op profit growth

-744.32

-99.36

124.45

321.48

EBIT growth

-233.46

-97.82

144.81

251.42

Net profit growth

-183.08

-96.78

102.35

79.09

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Sanjivani Paranteral Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.1

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,045.75

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,510.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,938.25

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,400

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Sanjivani Paranteral Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Ashwin Khemka

Independent Director

Mrunmai M Sarvankar

Independent Director

Monika Singhania

Executive Director

Srivardhan Ashwani Khemka

Additional Director

ABHAY SHAH

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sanjivani Paranteral Ltd

Summary

Sanjivani Paranteral Ltd is a WHO-GMP certified core pharmaceutical company and a pioneer in the manufacturing of injectables and oral solids with an extensive experience spanning two-and-a-half-decades. The Company primarily focus on life-saving drugs and has exports to over 25 countries, while catering to the needs of a vast geographic area through two WHO-GMP certified manufacturing facilities in Mumbai and Dehradun.Incorporated as a public limited company in Oct.94, Sanjivani Parenteral was jointly promoted by Anami H Khemka and a team of professionals in various fields of pharmaceutical industry. The Company has been involved in the manufacturing of pharmaceutical medicines. The Companys products includes oral solids, small volume parenteral and sterile powder formulations.The company is setting up a plant at Taloja, Maharashtra, to manufacture high grade anti-biotics and life saving injectibles used in various infections, pre- and post-operative. The installed capacities for its products will be, 150 lac pa each for liquid vials and powder vials and 73 lac pa for its ampoules, taking the total capacity to 375 lac pa. The company came out with a public issue in Jan.96 to part-finance the project.The promoters have received firm inquiries from reputed pharmaceutical companies like Merind, Lupin Laboratories and USV for the first year production of liquid vials and ampules.During the year 1998-99, the Company has been approved by the WHO GMP Certificate. The Company is hop
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Sanjivani Paranteral Ltd share price today?

The Sanjivani Paranteral Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹375 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sanjivani Paranteral Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sanjivani Paranteral Ltd is ₹438.16 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sanjivani Paranteral Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sanjivani Paranteral Ltd is 64.62 and 14.01 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sanjivani Paranteral Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sanjivani Paranteral Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sanjivani Paranteral Ltd is ₹122.15 and ₹396.95 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sanjivani Paranteral Ltd?

Sanjivani Paranteral Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 112.33%, 3 Years at 115.16%, 1 Year at 105.19%, 6 Month at 68.42%, 3 Month at 21.62% and 1 Month at 29.04%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sanjivani Paranteral Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sanjivani Paranteral Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 27.67 %
Institutions - 6.25 %
Public - 66.08 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Sanjivani Paranteral Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

