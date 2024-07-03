Summary

Sanjivani Paranteral Ltd is a WHO-GMP certified core pharmaceutical company and a pioneer in the manufacturing of injectables and oral solids with an extensive experience spanning two-and-a-half-decades. The Company primarily focus on life-saving drugs and has exports to over 25 countries, while catering to the needs of a vast geographic area through two WHO-GMP certified manufacturing facilities in Mumbai and Dehradun.Incorporated as a public limited company in Oct.94, Sanjivani Parenteral was jointly promoted by Anami H Khemka and a team of professionals in various fields of pharmaceutical industry. The Company has been involved in the manufacturing of pharmaceutical medicines. The Companys products includes oral solids, small volume parenteral and sterile powder formulations.The company is setting up a plant at Taloja, Maharashtra, to manufacture high grade anti-biotics and life saving injectibles used in various infections, pre- and post-operative. The installed capacities for its products will be, 150 lac pa each for liquid vials and powder vials and 73 lac pa for its ampoules, taking the total capacity to 375 lac pa. The company came out with a public issue in Jan.96 to part-finance the project.The promoters have received firm inquiries from reputed pharmaceutical companies like Merind, Lupin Laboratories and USV for the first year production of liquid vials and ampules.During the year 1998-99, the Company has been approved by the WHO GMP Certificate. The Company is hop

