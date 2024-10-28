Board Meeting 25 Nov 2024 25 Nov 2024

Pursuant to the provisions of Schedule III, Part A, Sub-regulation 4 of Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held today i.e. on Monday, 25th November, 2024, which commenced at 06.00 P.M. and concluded at 07.15 P.M. at the Registered Office of the Company, considered and approved the conversion of 1,97,394 warrants into 1,97,394 Equity shares of face value of Rs.10/- each out of the warrants allotted on 05th February, 2024 on preferential allotment basis to the following entities pursuant to exercise of their rights of conversion of warrants into Equity Shares and accordingly, the Board of Directors have allotted 1,97,394 Equity Shares of face value of Rs.10/- each fully paid up on account of conversion.

Board Meeting 28 Oct 2024 21 Oct 2024

SANJIVANI PARANTERAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Sir/ Madam This is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday 28th October 2024 at the registered office of the Company to consider and transact the following businesses: 1. To approve Un- Audited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the Second Quarter and Half Year Ended 30th September 2024 pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement 2015; 2. Any other matter with the permission of Chair and with the consent of a majority of the Directors present in the Meeting including at least one Independent Director. The approved results will be sent to you after the conclusion of the Board meeting. Kindly take the same on your record and acknowledge the receipt. Un-Audited Financial Results for the Second Quarter and Half Year Ended 30th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28/10/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Sep 2024 4 Sep 2024

SANJIVANI PARANTERAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting Dated 09th September 2024 Dear Sir/Madam, In terms of the Regulation 30 and the other applicable provisions of Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirement) Regulation, 2015, we would like to inform you that, the Board of Directors of the Company at its Board Meeting held today i.e. 09th September, 2024 considered and approved the following: 1. The proposal of application for listing Equity Share Capital on the National Stock Exchange (NSE); 2. The Corporate Office of the Company to be located at B- 1202, O2 Business Park, Opp. Asha Nagar CHS, Near Minerva Industrial Estate, Mulund (W), Mumbai - 400080. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/09/2024)

Board Meeting 6 Aug 2024 29 Jul 2024

SANJIVANI PARANTERAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Notice of Board Meeting to be held on Tuesday 06th August 2024 pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/08/2024) Disclosure under Regulation 6 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 17.08.2024)

Board Meeting 13 May 2024 6 May 2024

SANJIVANI PARANTERAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Sir/Madam This is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday 13th May 2024 at the registered office of the Company to consider and transact the following businesses: 1. To approve Audited Financial Results for the quarter and the financial year ended 31st March 2024 pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement 2015; 2. Any other matter with the permission of Chair with the consent of a majority of the Directors present in the Meeting including include at least one Independent Director. The Trading Window for dealing in the shares of the Company which is currently closed in pursuance of Companys Insider Trading Code shall remain closed till 48 Hours after the announcement of audited financial results of the Company for the Fourth Quarter and Year ended 31st March 2024. Financial Results for Quarter and Year ended 31st March 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 13th May 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/05/2024) Revised Outcome of Board Meeting held on 13th May, 2024 Revised Financial Results for the year ended 31st March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.05.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Apr 2024 2 Apr 2024

SANJIVANI PARANTERAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Sir/Madam This is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday 08th April 2024 at the registered office of the Company to consider and transact the following businesses: 1. To consider the proposal for Change in Designation of Mr. Srivardhan Ashwani Khemka (DIN: 08942106) from Non-Executive Director to Executive Director with effect from 08th April 2024; 2. To take a note of Resignation of Mr. Shrenikkumar Parasmalji Solanki Independent Director of the Company with effect from 08th April 2024; 3. Appointment of Mr. Abhay Shah (DIN: 10562812) as an Additional Director of the company under Independent Category with effect from Monday 08th April 2024 till ensuing General Meeting. 4. Any other matter with the permission of Chair and with the consent of a majority of the Directors present in the Meeting including include at least one Independent Director. Outcome of Board Meeting Held on 08th April, 2024 in Which Change in Management approved by the Board of Directors

Board Meeting 5 Feb 2024 25 Jan 2024