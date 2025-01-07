Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
25.09
16.35
17.95
32.66
yoy growth (%)
53.46
-8.92
-45.02
-71.71
Raw materials
-14.8
-9.06
-25.38
-28.15
As % of sales
58.98
55.43
141.36
86.19
Employee costs
-2.49
-2.61
-2.96
-2.77
As % of sales
9.93
15.96
16.5
8.49
Other costs
-5.66
-5
-41.83
-25
As % of sales (Other Cost)
22.55
30.62
232.93
76.53
Operating profit
2.14
-0.33
-52.22
-23.26
OPM
8.52
-2.03
-290.8
-71.22
Depreciation
-0.85
-1.07
-1.19
-1.19
Interest expense
-0.12
-0.65
-0.44
-4.79
Other income
0.25
0.25
0.49
2.84
Profit before tax
1.41
-1.8
-53.37
-26.41
Taxes
0
0.1
0.31
0.19
Tax rate
0.5
-5.54
-0.59
-0.72
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.41
-1.7
-53.05
-26.22
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
1.41
-1.7
-53.05
-26.22
yoy growth (%)
-183.08
-96.78
102.35
79.09
NPM
5.65
-10.44
-295.42
-80.25
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.