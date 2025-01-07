iifl-logo-icon 1
Sanjivani Paranteral Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

365.05
(2.33%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:40:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Sanjivani Paranteral Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

25.09

16.35

17.95

32.66

yoy growth (%)

53.46

-8.92

-45.02

-71.71

Raw materials

-14.8

-9.06

-25.38

-28.15

As % of sales

58.98

55.43

141.36

86.19

Employee costs

-2.49

-2.61

-2.96

-2.77

As % of sales

9.93

15.96

16.5

8.49

Other costs

-5.66

-5

-41.83

-25

As % of sales (Other Cost)

22.55

30.62

232.93

76.53

Operating profit

2.14

-0.33

-52.22

-23.26

OPM

8.52

-2.03

-290.8

-71.22

Depreciation

-0.85

-1.07

-1.19

-1.19

Interest expense

-0.12

-0.65

-0.44

-4.79

Other income

0.25

0.25

0.49

2.84

Profit before tax

1.41

-1.8

-53.37

-26.41

Taxes

0

0.1

0.31

0.19

Tax rate

0.5

-5.54

-0.59

-0.72

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.41

-1.7

-53.05

-26.22

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

1.41

-1.7

-53.05

-26.22

yoy growth (%)

-183.08

-96.78

102.35

79.09

NPM

5.65

-10.44

-295.42

-80.25

